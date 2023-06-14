XRP Breaks New Bullish Record, According to Recent Report

Wed, 06/14/2023 - 12:58
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent analytics report shows that XRP is getting more attention from market than before
XRP Breaks New Bullish Record, According to Recent Report
Popular on-chain data vendor Santiment has tweeted that three top altcoins, Ethereum, XRP and Binance coin, are on the rise in terms of social sentiment at the moment.

Interest in XRP, ETH, BNB, DOGE, ADA jumps, here's reason

Santiment stated that the major driver of rising interest in the aforementioned cryptocurrencies is the decline of social interest in the flagship crypto, Bitcoin – for the first time after it soared in March.

So far, according to the chart, it is Ethereum that is taking the biggest chunk of the social interest. Aside from ETH, XRP and BNB, DOGE and ADA are also attracting the community's interest and are being actively discussed at the moment.

Top Australian exchange adds first XRP pair

The biggest Australia-based crypto trading platform (and also the very first one founded there), BTC Markets, announced that it is expanding the range of crypto assets it offers to XRP.

On Thursday, June 15, trading for the XRP/USDT pair will kick off. This is a rare case when a crypto exchange lists XRP, as the SEC suit against Ripple initiated in late 2020 continues.

However, the Hinman Documents that were published recently by the SEC at the judge's demand, contain a phrase that XRP should not be classified as an investment contract.

At the time of this writing, the sixth biggest digital currency is changing hands at $0.5089, according to CoinMarketCap data.

