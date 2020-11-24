Back

XRP and Stellar Go Absolutely Bonkers with Triple-Digit Gains

News
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 05:59
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Th XRP advance hits euphoria, with Stellar (XLM) following suit
XRP and Stellar Go Absolutely Bonkers with Triple-Digit Gains
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

On Nov. 24, XRP rode the elevator even higher, gaining another 50 percent in a 24-hour period.

The token rallied to $0.75, its highest level since September 2018, with its market cap swelling to $34 billion.  

XRP
Image by tradingview.com

Related Peter Brandt Urges SEC to Declare XRP as a Security
Related
Peter Brandt Urges SEC to Declare XRP as a Security

The fourth-largest cryptocurrency is now up over 136 percent over the past week, blowing every single major altcoin out of the water.

Yet, XRP is not the biggest story of the day. Stellar (XLM), the rivaling cryptocurrency created by Ripple co-founder, is up almost 74 percent in a single day, currently trading at $0.182 on Bitstamp.  

XRP and XLM are some of the most correlated cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMetris data.

#Ripple News#Stellar News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Three Reasons Bitcoin Just Smashed Through $17,000 Level
News
6 days ago

Three Reasons Bitcoin Just Smashed Through $17,000 Level

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Ownership Getting More Centralized
News
5 days ago

Bitcoin Ownership Getting More Centralized

Alex Dovbnya
article image BlackRock CIO: "Bitcoin Is Here to Stay"
News
3 days ago

BlackRock CIO: "Bitcoin Is Here to Stay"

Alex Dovbnya