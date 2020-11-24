XRP and Stellar Go Absolutely Bonkers with Triple-Digit Gains

On Nov. 24, XRP rode the elevator even higher, gaining another 50 percent in a 24-hour period.

The token rallied to $0.75, its highest level since September 2018, with its market cap swelling to $34 billion.

Image by tradingview.com

The fourth-largest cryptocurrency is now up over 136 percent over the past week, blowing every single major altcoin out of the water.



Yet, XRP is not the biggest story of the day. Stellar (XLM), the rivaling cryptocurrency created by Ripple co-founder, is up almost 74 percent in a single day, currently trading at $0.182 on Bitstamp.



XRP and XLM are some of the most correlated cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMetris data.