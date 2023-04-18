XRP and Cardano (ADA) Global Acceptance Goes Next Level Thanks to This Partnership

Tue, 04/18/2023 - 14:38
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Over 200 stores in 70 countries embrace XRP, ADA and many more cryptocurrencies as payment options through major new partnership
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
In a major boost for the adoption of XRP and Cardano (ADA), Binance Pay and CoinGate have announced a partnership that will take global acceptance of cryptocurrencies to the next level. Binance Pay users can now make crypto payments with most CoinGate-powered merchants, while CoinGate merchants can allow for Binance Pay payments at checkout and will have the feature enabled by default.

From niche to everyday

The partnership is expected to benefit businesses in more than 70 countries that use CoinGate's services and accept cryptocurrency payments. Currently, over 200 merchants have integrated Binance's new partner's crypto payment solution, and this figure is anticipated to grow exponentially with the inclusion of the new one.

Although the black-and-yellow crypto giant's payment service supports almost 80 cryptocurrencies, Cardano (ADA) and XRP are among the most beloved ones by the community. The expansion of the partner network will contribute to the growth of their global acceptance, further establishing their status as popular crypto choices.

The adoption of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment is on the rise, and partnerships such as this one are contributing to this trend. As the world moves toward a more digitized economy, the acceptance of cryptocurrencies is likely to become even more widespread, and initiatives like this one will play a crucial role in driving that change.

#XRP #Ripple News #Cardano News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

