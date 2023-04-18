Cardano (ADA) Now Listed on Australia's Largest Crypto Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano (ADA), the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has arrived on the BTC Markets. The crypto exchange made this known in a new tweet.

BTC Markets is one of Australia's largest crypto exchange platforms, with more than 325,000 active traders.

🔈 Cardano (ADA) has arrived!!! Clients can now deposit, withdraw, & place post-only orders in the order book ahead of the market going fully live around 12pm tomorrow. Place your post-only Cardano (ADA) orders today! https://t.co/qBF4dDN8gy #Cardano #BTCMarkets #crypto #ADA pic.twitter.com/rWe7lISLDh — BTC Markets (@BTCMarkets) April 18, 2023

As stated in a tweet, users can now deposit, withdraw and place post-only orders in the orderbook ahead of trading going fully live around noon on April 19.

On April 6, BTC Markets first made known its intention to support ADA trading on its platform, much to the joy of Cardano fans.

BTC Markets supports cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Algorand and others. Now, Cardano has made it to the list of major cryptocurrencies supported by the platform.

In the past year, ADA saw its listing on the Robinhood platform alongside other crypto exchange listings.

Developments continue in Cardano ecosystem

AnetaBTC, a protocol that seeks to bring on-chain wrapped BTC to Cardano and Ergo, has announced the integration of Lace wallet, which will be available starting from the initial launch of its Cardano public testnet on April 20.

Lace 1.0, IOG's light wallet platform, went live on mainnet on April 11, 2023. Lace features a dApp connector, the latest CIP-30 implementation, with which users can connect Lace to Cardano dApps and access Web3 services. IOG disclosed in its most recent weekly report that work continues on Lace's desktop development.

Indigo, a Cardano-based creator of iAssets and stablecoins (iUSD), has announced that it is now open source. Also, Claynation, one of Cardano's top NFT projects, is marking its second anniversary of introducing clay animation to Cardano. The project launched two years ago with Charlie Birdkinson, the first Clay Mate character, based on Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson.