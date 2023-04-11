XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Steal Spotlight: Traditional Investors Bet on Crypto Giants

Tue, 04/11/2023 - 11:58
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Crypto giants XRP and BTC grab attention of traditional investors as funds flow in
XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Steal Spotlight: Traditional Investors Bet on Crypto Giants
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Over the past few years, the cryptocurrency market has garnered the attention of traditional investors, who have wired funds into digital asset investment products. The latest data shows that Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP, two of the most popular cryptocurrencies, are leading the pack when it comes to traditional investors' interest.

According to the latest weekly fund flows report from CoinShares, last week saw inflows of $57 million into digital asset investment products, bringing the total net inflows for the year back to a positive position. Of this amount, Bitcoin accounted for $56 million, representing a staggering 98% of all inflows. The remaining $1 million were split between other digital assets, with XRP being one of the beneficiaries.

Related
Ripple Engineer Gives Major Insight on XRP, RippleNet and ODL

Despite a relatively modest $200,000 in inflows last week, XRP has seen an increasing amount of investor attention. The cumulative inflows for XRP since the start of the year now stand at a net $3 million, indicating that traditional investors are starting to view the cryptocurrency as a viable investment opportunity.

The rise of digital assets as an investment option is not surprising given the volatile global economic climate, with many investors seeking alternative options to traditional investments such as stocks and bonds. The popularity of Bitcoin and XRP can be attributed to their high market caps, which make them less volatile than other digital assets. This makes them an attractive option for investors who are looking for a stable and secure investment.

#XRP #Ripple News #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image ADA Gains 6%, Crypto Capital Founder Says He's More Confident in Cardano Now
04/11/2023 - 11:34
ADA Gains 6%, Crypto Capital Founder Says He's More Confident in Cardano Now
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk's Tweet Grabs XRP Community's Attention, Here's What He Tweeted
04/11/2023 - 11:02
Elon Musk's Tweet Grabs XRP Community's Attention, Here's What He Tweeted
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image $34 Billion Ethereum (ETH) to Enter Market in 24 Hours
04/11/2023 - 10:29
$34 Billion Ethereum (ETH) to Enter Market in 24 Hours
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan