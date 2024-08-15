XRP $3 Billion Drop: What Happened With Volume?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With a sharp fall in its real trading volume, XRP is currently facing a serious problem. In contrast to the higher volumes observed earlier in the month, recent data indicates that XRP's trading volume has sharply decreased to about $254 million.

Advertisement

More than just a number, this volume decline suggests possible issues with XRP's liquidity and the state of the market as a whole. Reduced liquidity frequently follows a decline in trading volume. For any asset, liquidity is essential because it facilitates smoother trading and price stability — especially on the erratic cryptocurrency market. The market may see wider spreads and more difficulty executing large trades without affecting the price if XRP's volume declines.

This could exacerbate the issue by discouraging institutional as well as individual investors. Technical indicators and the price movements of XRP are also significantly impacted by the drop in trading volume. The golden cross — a crucial indicator that traders frequently monitor — occurs when the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) crosses above the 200-day EMA.

Usually interpreted as a bullish signal, this crossover suggests possible upward momentum. The likelihood of a golden cross forming soon, though, appears remote given the present decline in trading volume. This ambiguity is reflected in the XRP technical diagram. The 50 EMA is currently battling the 100 EMA and 200 EMA for upward momentum, as XRP is currently trading at approximately $0.56.

Due to insufficient trading volume, this bullish pattern might not have formed, leaving XRP open to additional losses. In addition to failing to make a golden cross, XRP may encounter further downward pressure if the volume does not increase, which would make it difficult for the asset to recover its previous losses.