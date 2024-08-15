    XRP $3 Billion Drop: What Happened With Volume?

    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP gradually losing trading volume, suggesting potential inability to hit golden cross
    Thu, 15/08/2024 - 11:18
    With a sharp fall in its real trading volume, XRP is currently facing a serious problem. In contrast to the higher volumes observed earlier in the month, recent data indicates that XRP's trading volume has sharply decreased to about $254 million.

    More than just a number, this volume decline suggests possible issues with XRP's liquidity and the state of the market as a whole. Reduced liquidity frequently follows a decline in trading volume. For any asset, liquidity is essential because it facilitates smoother trading and price stability — especially on the erratic cryptocurrency market. The market may see wider spreads and more difficulty executing large trades without affecting the price if XRP's volume declines.

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This could exacerbate the issue by discouraging institutional as well as individual investors. Technical indicators and the price movements of XRP are also significantly impacted by the drop in trading volume. The golden cross — a crucial indicator that traders frequently monitor — occurs when the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) crosses above the 200-day EMA.

    Usually interpreted as a bullish signal, this crossover suggests possible upward momentum. The likelihood of a golden cross forming soon, though, appears remote given the present decline in trading volume. This ambiguity is reflected in the XRP technical diagram. The 50 EMA is currently battling the 100 EMA and 200 EMA for upward momentum, as XRP is currently trading at approximately $0.56.

    Due to insufficient trading volume, this bullish pattern might not have formed, leaving XRP open to additional losses. In addition to failing to make a golden cross, XRP may encounter further downward pressure if the volume does not increase, which would make it difficult for the asset to recover its previous losses.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

