    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP's golden cross just around corner, but it needs another push
    Wed, 14/08/2024 - 12:02
    Here's When XRP Faces Golden Cross: Price Level
    As XRP approaches a key technical milestone, it is nearing the formation of a golden cross — a bullish signal that could suggest further price growth. When a shorter-term moving average like the 50-day EMA crosses above a longer-term moving average like the 200-day EMA, it is considered a golden cross. This crossover is frequently interpreted as a strong sign of bullish momentum, implying that the asset is possibly preparing for a long-term upswing.

    Just below the crucial $0.58 level where the golden cross is probably going to occur, XRP is currently trading at $0.57. It is crucial to remember that even though $0.58 is a significant barrier, XRP has a better chance of reaching $0.60 in order for the golden cross to appear.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In addition to validating the bullish crossover, a successful move to this level might trigger a wider price increase and bolster a general upward trend. Even with this favorable setup, traders ought to exercise caution. Declining volume is frequently an indication of a reversal in price.

    The volume is decreasing despite the upward trend, which implies that the momentum may be losing strength. This could cause a brief decline prior to a subsequent leg up. It would probably set the stage for more gains and possibly push the price toward higher targets if XRP is able to convincingly break through the $0.60 level. 

    The golden cross may lose its bullish significance, though, and there may be consolidation or even a small correction if the volume keeps falling. The $0.58 and $0.60 levels are critical to keep an eye on as XRP approaches a golden cross. 

    Although the technical indicators point to a bullish outlook, the declining volume may lower expectations and warn traders to be ready for possible volatility. As usual, the key to determining XRP's next potential move will be to monitor volume trends and the general sentiment of the market.

    #XRP
