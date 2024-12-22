Windows and Android Might Be Dangerous for Crypto Holders, According to CryptoQuant CEO

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju has warned cryptocurrency holders against using Windows and Android if they are not tech-savvy enough.

In such a way, it would be possible to protect their cryptocurrency assets from being hacked.

Using a Macbook or an iPhone would dramatically reduce the possibility of one's wallet being hacked.

Apple's MacOS is generally considered to offer superior security since it is built on Unix, meaning that files are not executable by default. This OS also boasts strong app sandboxing as well as integrated software design.

Apple's control over its hardware and software makes it much more difficult to hack into someone's wallet. For comparison, platforms like Windows would be more risky for cryptocurrency holders since they allow executing malicious files with fewer checks.

It is worth noting that the vast majority of large enterprises rely on Macs due to their security. According to data provided by AVG, Macs tend to have a much lower infection rate compared to Windows PCs.

Apple's iOS is also known for its security since the company does not actually share its source code with developers. Its closed ecosystem makes it much more challenging for hackers to find vulnerabilities.

Earlier this year, for instance, Windows users were targeted with a malicious attack that could threaten their crypto wallets.

Security researchers also discovered Windows malware in fake GitHub repositories earlier this year.