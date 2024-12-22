Advertisement
    Windows and Android Might Be Dangerous for Crypto Holders, According to CryptoQuant CEO

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Here's why cryptocurrency holders should consider ditching Windows and Android
    Sun, 22/12/2024 - 10:44
    Windows and Android Might Be Dangerous for Crypto Holders, According to CryptoQuant CEO
    Cover image via U.Today
    CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju has warned cryptocurrency holders against using Windows and Android if they are not tech-savvy enough.

    In such a way, it would be possible to protect their cryptocurrency assets from being hacked.

    Using a Macbook or an iPhone would dramatically reduce the possibility of one's wallet being hacked.

    Apple's MacOS is generally considered to offer superior security since it is built on Unix, meaning that files are not executable by default. This OS also boasts strong app sandboxing as well as integrated software design.

    Apple's control over its hardware and software makes it much more difficult to hack into someone's wallet. For comparison, platforms like Windows would be more risky for cryptocurrency holders since they allow executing malicious files with fewer checks.

    It is worth noting that the vast majority of large enterprises rely on Macs due to their security. According to data provided by AVG, Macs tend to have a much lower infection rate compared to Windows PCs.

    Apple's iOS is also known for its security since the company does not actually share its source code with developers. Its closed ecosystem makes it much more challenging for hackers to find vulnerabilities.

    Earlier this year, for instance, Windows users were targeted with a malicious attack that could threaten their crypto wallets.

    Security researchers also discovered Windows malware in fake GitHub repositories earlier this year.

    Cryptocurrency holders are typically advised to opt for hardware wallets in order to protect their assets. However, hardware wallet owners might also be at risk. Earlier this month, Bleeping Computer reported that Ledger users were being targeted with fake data breach emails.

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

