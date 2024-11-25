    Who's Selling Bitcoin? Billionaire Novogratz Breaks It Down

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Billionaire Mike Novogratz reveals who is selling Bitcoin (BTC) right now
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 10:53
    Who's Selling Bitcoin? Billionaire Novogratz Breaks It Down
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Despite reaching the $100,000 mark on CME Futures, a stubborn sell-off has kept Bitcoin (BTC) from breaking decisively above that level on spot markets. Mike Novogratz, the billionaire investor and CEO of Galaxy Digital, has shared some thoughts on what might be driving this selling pressure.

    Based on his opinion on Galaxy Research's data, the billionaire says a lot of it is down to 2024 buyers who got in at prices above $56,000. It looks like these market participants are just taking profits, which is pretty standard market behavior, Novogratz is convinced.

    Related
    “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Author Shares Stunning $500,000 Bitcoin Prediction
    Mon, 11/25/2024 - 07:31
    “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Author Shares Stunning $500,000 Bitcoin Prediction
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Reveals One of the 'Easiest' Bitcoin ATHs He Ever Predicted
    MicroStrategy’s Premium Surges to 2021 Levels
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Begins $1 Wave Surge, Bitcoin's (BTC) Trouble at $100,000: Details, Solana (SOL) to Get Tested in 3 Days
    Crypto Market Hit by $500 Million Liquidation Tsunami as XRP Plunges 10%

    It seems that there is more to it than just people taking profits. Novogratz also pointed out that a lot of the recent buyers — especially over the past two weeks — are long-term holders, not short-term traders. This group, often called "HODLers," tends to hold onto their assets through price swings, which helps keep things stable.

    Advertisement

    As a result, there is less and less supply available, which Novogratz believes is a positive long-term trend for the cryptocurrency.

    Even so, there are still some unanswered questions. For weeks now, billions of dollars' worth of Bitcoin have been traded, but the supply-demand balance has not shifted enough to push prices over the six-figure mark in spot trading.

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    While some of the selling activity might be due to institutional profit-taking strategies, the scale of recent activity suggests there are broader, more complex market forces at play. Large round numbers, like $100,000, often act as psychological barriers on markets, attracting both aggressive selling and cautious buying.

    Related
    Crypto Market Hit by $500 Million Liquidation Tsunami as XRP Plunges 10%
    Sun, 11/24/2024 - 19:18
    Crypto Market Hit by $500 Million Liquidation Tsunami as XRP Plunges 10%
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    For Novogratz, this is not a complete surprise. Markets often consolidate near significant milestones before breaking higher. With new buyers consistently absorbing supply, Novogratz is cautiously optimistic that Bitcoin's path forward will be shaped by steady, organic growth rather than unsustainable spikes.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Mike Novogratz
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 10:31
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP Shine as Crypto Liquidations Hit $493 Million
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 9:45
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Reveals One of the 'Easiest' Bitcoin ATHs He Ever Predicted
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MEXC Raises the Bar: Supercar Giveaway Boosted to 12,000,000 USDT!
    Pepeto’s $600K Presale Highlights Vision for Supporting Memecoins Ahead of 2025
    Paribu Announces Digital Asset Custody Service for Institutional Clients Worldwide
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Who's Selling Bitcoin? Billionaire Novogratz Breaks It Down
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP Shine as Crypto Liquidations Hit $493 Million
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Reveals One of the 'Easiest' Bitcoin ATHs He Ever Predicted
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD