Whopping 500 Million XRP Withdrawn from Kraken in Single Transfer on the Dip

According to Whale Alert cryptocurrency tracker, roughly seven hours ago, a staggering 500 million XRP was transferred from a major crypto exchange Kraken.
This amount of cryptocurrency is worth $161,221,380.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 500,000,000 #XRP (161,221,368 USD) transferred from #Kraken to unknown wallethttps://t.co/eZ5jg2huXT— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 29, 2022
Anon whale moves 500 million
An amount of half a billion XRP tokens were sent from a Kraken wallet to an anonymous crypto address, while the seventh largest digital currency is trading in the $0.32 range.
Earlier today, XRP printed several consecutive red hourly candles, dropping by 4.61 percent. By now, however, Ripple-affiliated coin has partly recovered, rising by nearly 3 percent.
Over the past few weeks, the aforementioned cryptocurrency tracker reported massive amounts of XRP transferred by various top crypto exchanges, as well as by Ripple. The fintech giant based in San-Francisco sold millions worth of USD.