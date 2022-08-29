5,000 BTC from Satoshi-Era Wallet Moved, 3 More Wallets Wait to Send Bitcoin

Mon, 08/29/2022 - 15:25
article image
Yuri Molchan
Wallet that stayed dormant for 10 years has shoveled $96 million worth of Bitcoins
5,000 BTC from Satoshi-Era Wallet Moved, 3 More Wallets Wait to Send Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu, who covers everything to do with cryptocurrencies, blockchain and regulation, has shared that a wallet that had stayed dormant for almost nine years moved its entire contents of slightly over 5,000 BTC to a new wallet.

At the present exchange rate, this amount of crypto comprises $101,269,500. Wu obtained this data from Bitinforcharts website and shared a link in his tweet.

Over the past few years, dormant wallets have been awakening after being "asleep" for 7-10 years. Some of these wallets were set up when the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto was still around after launching Bitcoin.

In the past, traders were afraid that such movements of large BTC amounts would push the coin's price down. However, these transfers proved to be "innocent" for the crypto market, and the price was not impacted.

Related
1 Billion ADA Now in Cardano's Treasury, Vasil Draws Even Closer: Details

As covered by U.Today, earlier this month, on Aug. 2, a total of 1,110 BTC were moved from an anonymous wallet that had stayed dormant for eight years.

Wu also tweeted that there are three other BTC addresses of the same origin. Two of them hold 5,000 Bitcoins each, and the third one contains 6,071 BTC. Crypto from these addresses have not been transferred yet.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 28
08/29/2022 - 16:35
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 29
08/29/2022 - 16:25
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 29
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Whopping 500 Million XRP Withdrawn from Kraken in Single Transfer on the Dip
08/29/2022 - 16:14
Whopping 500 Million XRP Withdrawn from Kraken in Single Transfer on the Dip
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan