    What's Going On With Ethereum (ETH)? 10x Researcher Shares Intriguing Takes

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Markus Thielen suggests potential ETH decline to $2,500
    Sat, 11/05/2024 - 14:48
    What's Going On With Ethereum (ETH)? 10x Researcher Shares Intriguing Takes
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Markus Thielen, research CEO at 10x Research, has cast a spotlight on Ethereum's trajectory, suggesting a potential decline to $2,500. His analysis points to weak fundamentals within the Ethereum network that could not only affect its value but also pose a hindrance to Bitcoin's progress.

    Ethereum, often touted as the backbone of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem, has long been regarded as a cornerstone of the cryptocurrency market. However, in this present cycle, Ethereum remains a basket case. 

    According to the 10x researcher, Ethereum was the driving force during the 2020/2021 cycle because it was intended to replace the legacy banking system. NFT minting opened up new avenues for cryptocurrency acceptance, which may have evolved into other personalized papers on the blockchain, resulting in widespread "wallet" adoption. However, the Ethereum developers did not respond quickly enough. 

    The inability of Ethereum developers to react quickly in the face of a major opportunity for the ETH ecosystem and a slew of other variables has weighed on Ethereum's fundamentals, casting doubt on its prospects.

    According to Thielen, the implications of Ethereum's weak fundamentals extend beyond its ecosystem. Thielen points out a high correlation between Bitcoin and Ethereum, with an R-square of 95%. Ethereum’s weak fundamentals are becoming a roadblock for Bitcoin, preventing large-scale fiat inflows into the cryptocurrency ecosystem, he says. 

    Ethereum Loses Deflationary Status Post-Dencun Upgrade, Here's Reason

    Thielen's forecast coincides with a period of increased uncertainty and volatility, with the cryptocurrency market under selling pressure. At the time of writing, ETH has fallen 4.32% in the last 24 hours to $2,902, matching the sell-off in the broader cryptocurrency market.

    According to Glassnode, amid the hype and market rally surrounding the approval of the spot Bitcoin ETFs, Bitcoin holders' unrealized profits increased far quicker than those of Ethereum investors. The Bitcoin NUPL metric surpassed 0.5 and reached the euphoria phase three months before the equivalent metric for Ethereum.

    #Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

