What Is Flux (FLUX), and Why Is It up 15% Today?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Different blockchain protocols are out to solve different problems, and Flux (FLUX) is notably branding itself as a major alternative to traditional centralized cloud service providers. As an emerging force in the decentralized cloud ecosystem, Flux is notably gaining traction among investors as the protocol's native currency, FLUX, is trading at a price of $0.7433, up by 15.21% over the past 24 hours at the time of writing.

While FLUX is ranked among the top 30 cryptocurrencies that are trending on CoinMarketCap, many do not know about the protocol, or what might be stirring its growth. Flux describes itself as a protocol devoted to empowering everyone in the Web3.0 ecosystem to develop, deploy and use the decentralized internet of the future.

For a relatively obscure protocol, Flux currently hosts 4,000 Decentralized Applications (DApps), giving the FLUX token a viable community of users. One of the latest updates that stirred the growth in the price of the asset was the revelation that its Nostr Relay Nodes are now live on the platform.

As it shared, the Nostr relay provides a more censorship-resistant protocol that is notably accessible to all.

Flux and broad adoption plans

While Flux has been steadily building its protocol, it has a major landmark integration to look forward to. That is its plan to integrate WordPress, known for its previous Dogecoin (DOGE) integration. Billed for later in the year, the potential integration of WordPress will give the protocol tailored exposure to functional Web2 applications that are being used by millions of people around the world.

The Flux strategy aligns with those of other promising blockchains as well. Polygon (MATIC), for instance, has been tapping new partnerships, with the latest being with Mastercard, Nike, Adidas and Starbucks.

In all, the token's relevance is growing and is on track to end the week on a positive note.