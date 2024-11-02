What Is Basis for MrBeast Illicit Crypto Activity Allegations?

Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, is facing a new controversy over alleged cryptocurrency dealings.

Blockchain analysts claim that Donaldson may have engaged in “pump-and-dump” activities with lesser-known tokens, potentially profiting at the expense of his followers.

According to Lookonchain, a blockchain analytics platform, MrBeast allegedly earned over $23 million through trading multiple low-cap cryptocurrencies.

The report suggests that he endorsed these tokens to his large audience before selling them during peak liquidity periods, timing his sales to coincide with promotional efforts by his network.

MrBeast (@MrBeast), an influencer with 31.2M followers, has engaged in insider trading, misleading investors, and using his influence to pump tokens, only to dump them later.



He has made over $23M in profits from various crypto projects:



$11.45M from $SUPER

$4.65M from $ERN… pic.twitter.com/gMtXVemCDE — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 30, 2024

In total, over 50 crypto wallets have been identified from which MrBeast would have earned 23 million dollars on the backs of his followers.

MrBeast reportedly leveraged over 50 wallets for trading and transactions, with records from a Binance account showing single transactions of over $13 million.

One notable example involves SuperFarm Tokens (SUPER), where MrBeast allegedly received 1 million SUPER tokens and sold them for $9 million after promoting the token to his extensive subscriber base.

Similar activities were reported for tokens such as Polychain Monsters and Ethernity Chain, following a pattern of promotion followed by swift sales as prices spiked.

Investigators suspect that MrBeast used exchanges such as Gemini and managed numerous wallets for token selling, farming and holding, potentially amassing at least $10 million in the process.