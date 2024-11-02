Advertisement
    What Is Basis for MrBeast Illicit Crypto Activity Allegations?

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    According to several reports, MrBeast allegedly earned over $23 million through trading multiple low-cap cryptocurrencies
    Sat, 2/11/2024 - 12:23
    Cover image via sherwood.news
    Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, is facing a new controversy over alleged cryptocurrency dealings.

    Blockchain analysts claim that Donaldson may have engaged in “pump-and-dump” activities with lesser-known tokens, potentially profiting at the expense of his followers.

    An Oct. 29 report by Loock alleges that MrBeast may have engaged in a series of pump-and-dump schemes, potentially earning millions at the expense of his followers.

    According to Lookonchain, a blockchain analytics platform, MrBeast allegedly earned over $23 million through trading multiple low-cap cryptocurrencies.

    The report suggests that he endorsed these tokens to his large audience before selling them during peak liquidity periods, timing his sales to coincide with promotional efforts by his network.

    In total, over 50 crypto wallets have been identified from which MrBeast would have earned 23 million dollars on the backs of his followers.

    MrBeast reportedly leveraged over 50 wallets for trading and transactions, with records from a Binance account showing single transactions of over $13 million.

    One notable example involves SuperFarm Tokens (SUPER), where MrBeast allegedly received 1 million SUPER tokens and sold them for $9 million after promoting the token to his extensive subscriber base.

    Similar activities were reported for tokens such as Polychain Monsters and Ethernity Chain, following a pattern of promotion followed by swift sales as prices spiked.

    Investigators suspect that MrBeast used exchanges such as Gemini and managed numerous wallets for token selling, farming and holding, potentially amassing at least $10 million in the process.

    #Cryptocurrency Scam
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

