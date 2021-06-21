PointPay PointPay

Wharton and Franklin Institute Join Bitcoin Mainstream

News
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 14:03
article image
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada
Wharton and Franklin Institute join Bitcoin mainstream and has joined the ranks of nonprofit organizations giving away Bitcoin-gifts
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
In doing so, they have become participants in the Bitcoin mainstream. Relatively recently, after the pandemic, the Franklin Institute already received its first donation of $62,000 in cryptocurrency. This was a tremendous moral support for the organization. 

Wharton and Franklin Institute embrace Bitcoin gifts https://t.co/J5y7FIJWNe

— Andrew Maykuth (@Maykuth) June 21, 2021

Franklin Institute donor Dev Chanchani, who is a tech entrepreneur, purchased the cryptocurrency two years ago to study the Bitcoin phenomenon and is now proud that the organization is at the forefront of technology. He also said that blockchain technology has enormous potential. Nevertheless, Chanchani said that the public is rightly concerned about the carbon emissions from the electricity needed to mine Bitcoin and process its transactions. 

article image
About the author
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada

Alihuseyn received a Philological education and a certificate in Philosophy from Yale University. He worked as a journalist-analyst for the state publication Trend News Agency. At the same time, he is an academic singer-baritone and composer. Alihuseyn is involded in cryptocurrency and blockchain since 2017 and is an enthusiast in this field. He considers blockchain technology revolutionary and capable of changing. In this area, he wrote several theoretical and analytical works.

