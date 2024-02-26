Advertisement
AD

'We Need 10 Billion ADA More': Major Cardano Contributor on Key Attack Protection

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano faces crucial juncture as major contributor Rick McCracken stresses need for 10 billion ADA more for fortifying against potential threats
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 16:05
'We Need 10 Billion ADA More': Major Cardano Contributor on Key Attack Protection
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent update from the Cardano community, Rick McCracken, a prominent figure within the ecosystem and SPO of Cardano stake pool DIGI, highlighted a pressing need for further involvement from staking pools. 

Advertisement

McCracken emphasized the necessity of reaching an additional 10 billion ADA in staked assets to achieve a critical milestone in Cardano's security measures. The focus of McCracken's message centered on the importance of signing Mithril deployment, a crucial step in Cardano's defense against potential attacks. 

Related
Cardano Founder Unveils Mystery Behind Cardano (ADA) Success

Mithril, a trustless and distributed protocol, operates in environments with adversarial participants, necessitating robust protection mechanisms. Without adequate participation, the protocol risks vulnerabilities such as failed certificate creation and forged certificates, potentially compromising the integrity of Cardano's operations.

Self-sustainability matters

Experts in the field elucidated the significance of maintaining a balance between adversarial and honest staking within the Mithril protocol. With current parameters assuming an adversarial stake of less than 40%, the probability of critical attacks remains low but requires additional measures for mitigation. Collaboration with reputable SPOs and stringent monitoring protocols are integral to upholding the protocol's integrity.

Related
Cardano Creator Responds Seriously to MMA Fight With Vitalik Buterin

Furthermore, transparency in certificate creation empowers users to exercise their own judgment or adhere to predefined assumptions when utilizing Mithril. By leveraging the expertise of trusted SPOs and implementing thorough checks, Cardano aims to fortify its defense mechanisms and ensure the robustness of its infrastructure.

McCracken's call for increased staking participation underscores the community's collective responsibility in safeguarding Cardano's network.

#Cardano #Cardano News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Here's What BTC Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Said About Ripple, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shared His Possible Reaction If Bitcoin Crashes: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/02/26 16:17
Here's What BTC Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Said About Ripple, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shared His Possible Reaction If Bitcoin Crashes: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image 'Huge' AI Prediction Issued by Billionaire DOGE Fan Mark Cuban
2024/02/26 16:17
'Huge' AI Prediction Issued by Billionaire DOGE Fan Mark Cuban
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 26
2024/02/26 16:17
BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Sui Recognized as 2024 Blockchain Solution of the Year at AIBC Eurasia Awards
ElmonX Unveils ‘The Scream’ NFTs by Edvard Munch For The First Time Ever
World's First Bitcoin Layer 2 Conference to Unite East & West in Hong Kong, April 2024
Is Bitcoin Mining Legal? Regions in the World Where Mining Is Legally Permissible
Zircuit, New ZK-Rollup Focused on Security, Launches Staking Program
AI Analysis Launches The AIA Mastercard – The Future of Crypto-Fiat Transactions
VAP Group hosts the majestic Global Blockchain Show 2024 in Dubai
Digital Transformation Week Is Returning to Santa Clara This Summer
Arab Financial Services (AFS) Enter Strategic Alliance with Xpence to Innovate SME Financial Management in Bahrain
Breaking Records: UXLINK Attracts 978,000 New Web3 Wallet Registration with $78,000,000 Deposit asset from February 01 to February 22, 2024
What To Expect from The Bitcoin Halving in April 2024
Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Here's What BTC Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Said About Ripple, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shared His Possible Reaction If Bitcoin Crashes: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
'We Need 10 Billion ADA More': Major Cardano Contributor on Key Attack Protection
'Huge' AI Prediction Issued by Billionaire DOGE Fan Mark Cuban
Show all