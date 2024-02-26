'We Need 10 Billion ADA More': Major Cardano Contributor on Key Attack Protection

In a recent update from the Cardano community, Rick McCracken, a prominent figure within the ecosystem and SPO of Cardano stake pool DIGI, highlighted a pressing need for further involvement from staking pools.

McCracken emphasized the necessity of reaching an additional 10 billion ADA in staked assets to achieve a critical milestone in Cardano's security measures. The focus of McCracken's message centered on the importance of signing Mithril deployment, a crucial step in Cardano's defense against potential attacks.

Mithril, a trustless and distributed protocol, operates in environments with adversarial participants, necessitating robust protection mechanisms. Without adequate participation, the protocol risks vulnerabilities such as failed certificate creation and forged certificates, potentially compromising the integrity of Cardano's operations.

1/3 gm, Shoutout to the Mithril Signers 🫡 #Cardano



Unfortunately we stalled at 3.44 billion Ada staked signing Mithril and we still need another 10 billion to hit 60% of staked Ada signing. The pools shown here are indicated as signing Mithril on @ada_stat or the explorer: pic.twitter.com/e2dNGqO5Qf — Rick McCracken DIGI (@RichardMcCrackn) February 26, 2024

Self-sustainability matters

Experts in the field elucidated the significance of maintaining a balance between adversarial and honest staking within the Mithril protocol. With current parameters assuming an adversarial stake of less than 40%, the probability of critical attacks remains low but requires additional measures for mitigation. Collaboration with reputable SPOs and stringent monitoring protocols are integral to upholding the protocol's integrity.

Furthermore, transparency in certificate creation empowers users to exercise their own judgment or adhere to predefined assumptions when utilizing Mithril. By leveraging the expertise of trusted SPOs and implementing thorough checks, Cardano aims to fortify its defense mechanisms and ensure the robustness of its infrastructure.

McCracken's call for increased staking participation underscores the community's collective responsibility in safeguarding Cardano's network.