Advertisement
AD

ADA and Satoshi: Cardano Founder Reacts to Intriguing Correlation Tweet

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Satoshi's earliest collaborator recently revealed 120 pages of email correspondences
Sat, 24/02/2024 - 12:31
ADA and Satoshi: Cardano Founder Reacts to Intriguing Correlation Tweet
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has reacted to a tweet that suggested an intriguing link between ADA and Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin.

Advertisement

On Feb. 23, Satoshi's earliest collaborator, Martti Malmi, revealed 120 pages of email correspondence between the two.

Stakewithpride, a Cardano enthusiast, was drawn to a line in one of the email correspondences that read, "Regarding my previous forum post, I'd like to reiterate that pineapple and jalapenos is a good pizza topping."

He highlighted the words "pineapple is a good pizza topping," to which he remarked, "Proof Satoshi is an ADA holder."

Hoskinson, known for his active and engaging presence on X (formerly Twitter), responded to this with a 15-second video clip, suggesting that he found the correlation amusing and coincidental.

The Cardano community has a lighter side, as evidenced by a meme that has to do with pineapple on pizza. This meme, over time, has become a symbol of the Cardano culture and identity.

Related
Cardano Founder Hails Elon Musk's X for Crushing ECB's Bitcoin Diss

The Cardano founder has made quite some references to pineapple on pizza in tweets. On March 16, 2022, Hoskinson tweeted, "Just to be clear, pineapple on pizza is the root of all evil."

This post attracted reactions from the crypto community, with some agreeing with Hoskinson and others expressing disapproval. The tweet inspired a succession of memes, GIFs and jokes.

The pineapple pizza meme has since become a recurring theme in the Cardano community as a way of expressing their loyalty, humor and camaraderie. Some Cardano fans have even ordered pineapple pizzas and shared their photos online, while others have created amusing allegories around the pineapple-on-pizza theme.

#Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson #Cryptocurrency influencer
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Scam Alert: XRP Competitor Hedera (HBAR) Warns About Fake Airdrop
2024/02/24 12:28
Scam Alert: XRP Competitor Hedera (HBAR) Warns About Fake Airdrop
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Can Reach $300,000, but Here's What'll Come First: Top Analyst
2024/02/24 12:28
Bitcoin (BTC) Can Reach $300,000, but Here's What'll Come First: Top Analyst
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Creator Responds Seriously to MMA Fight With Vitalik Buterin
2024/02/24 12:28
Cardano Creator Responds Seriously to MMA Fight With Vitalik Buterin
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ADA and Satoshi: Cardano Founder Reacts to Intriguing Correlation Tweet
Scam Alert: XRP Competitor Hedera (HBAR) Warns About Fake Airdrop
Bitcoin (BTC) Can Reach $300,000, but Here's What'll Come First: Top Analyst
Cardano Creator Responds Seriously to MMA Fight With Vitalik Buterin
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Celebrates New Milestones With Listings: Details
Pullix (PLX) Token Sale Highlighted by Altcoiners in February as Ethereum (ETH) Sets New Local High
Binance Witnesses Massive XRP Withdrawal: Buy Dip?
Here's What Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Was Saying About Ripple
Uniswap (UNI) Soars 76% as Price Hits Multi-Year High, Reason Uncovered
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Ignites SHIB Army With New Bullish Tweet
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals His Possible Actions Should Bitcoin Crash
Is Shiba Inu Getting Ready for Death Cross? Critical Cardano Breakdown, Next Bitcoin (BTC) Support Level Revealed
Monster Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Mystifies Community
Fidelity Surpasses BlackRock and Other ETFs by Daily Bitcoin Inflows Today
Nvidia Surpasses Entire Crypto Market as AI Hype Picks Up Steam
Cardano Praised by Dan Gambardello As Strong Chain While Avalanche Hit By Outage
Shiba Budz (BUDZ) Novel Meme Coin Pre-Sale Gaining Steam in Late February as Majors Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Remain in Tops
Ripple Cofounder Celebrates Major Stellar Success, Polkadot Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 8,511%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs
Millions of XRP Shifted by Whales as Price Hits Key Support
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

ADA and Satoshi: Cardano Founder Reacts to Intriguing Correlation Tweet
Scam Alert: XRP Competitor Hedera (HBAR) Warns About Fake Airdrop
Bitcoin (BTC) Can Reach $300,000, but Here's What'll Come First: Top Analyst
Show all