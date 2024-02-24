ADA and Satoshi: Cardano Founder Reacts to Intriguing Correlation Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has reacted to a tweet that suggested an intriguing link between ADA and Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin.

On Feb. 23, Satoshi's earliest collaborator, Martti Malmi, revealed 120 pages of email correspondence between the two.

Stakewithpride, a Cardano enthusiast, was drawn to a line in one of the email correspondences that read, "Regarding my previous forum post, I'd like to reiterate that pineapple and jalapenos is a good pizza topping."

He highlighted the words "pineapple is a good pizza topping," to which he remarked, "Proof Satoshi is an ADA holder."

Hoskinson, known for his active and engaging presence on X (formerly Twitter), responded to this with a 15-second video clip, suggesting that he found the correlation amusing and coincidental.

The Cardano community has a lighter side, as evidenced by a meme that has to do with pineapple on pizza. This meme, over time, has become a symbol of the Cardano culture and identity.

The Cardano founder has made quite some references to pineapple on pizza in tweets. On March 16, 2022, Hoskinson tweeted, "Just to be clear, pineapple on pizza is the root of all evil."

This post attracted reactions from the crypto community, with some agreeing with Hoskinson and others expressing disapproval. The tweet inspired a succession of memes, GIFs and jokes.

The pineapple pizza meme has since become a recurring theme in the Cardano community as a way of expressing their loyalty, humor and camaraderie. Some Cardano fans have even ordered pineapple pizzas and shared their photos online, while others have created amusing allegories around the pineapple-on-pizza theme.