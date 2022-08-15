"We Are Not Part of a Clan": Cardano Community Criticizes New Social Platform

Emurgo, Cardano’s commercial and venture arm, announced Monday the launch of a new social media platform called Cardano Clan. The founding member of the proof-of-stake blockchain has encouraged users to try out the alpha version of the platform and provide feedback.

Novogratz has called Cardano “a weird cult”

The new social platform has so far received a lukewarm reception, with members of the community mainly complaining about its cringeworthy name. “We are not part of a clan,” a Twitter user wrote. “I suggest an immediate rebranding before even launching, Cardano Clan does NOT sound good,” another member of the community complained.

As reported by U.Today, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz described the Cardano community as a “weird cult,” adding that he was shocked by its valuation.



A year ago, Novogratz tweeted that the blockchain “didn’t have traction” with developers.