"We Are Not Part of a Clan": Cardano Community Criticizes New Social Platform

Mon, 08/15/2022 - 20:14
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A new Cardano-focused social platform has been panned by the community
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Emurgo, Cardano’s commercial and venture arm, announced Monday the launch of a new social media platform called Cardano Clan. The founding member of the proof-of-stake blockchain has encouraged users to try out the alpha version of the platform and provide feedback.

The new social platform has so far received a lukewarm reception, with members of the community mainly complaining about its cringeworthy name. “We are not part of a clan,” a Twitter user wrote. “I suggest an immediate rebranding before even launching, Cardano Clan does NOT sound good,” another member of the community complained.

Novogratz has called Cardano “a weird cult”  

As reported by U.Today, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz described the Cardano community as a “weird cult,” adding that he was shocked by its valuation.

A year ago, Novogratz tweeted that the blockchain “didn’t have traction” with developers.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

