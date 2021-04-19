Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Slams SEC for Suing Ripple

Mon, 04/19/2021 - 06:14
Alex Dovbnya
The Wall Street Journal is the latest high-profile media outlet that has jumped to Ripple’s defense
Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Slams SEC for Suing Ripple
In its op-ed published on Apr. 18, The Wall Street Journal's editorial board has criticized the SEC for its ad hoc approach to regulating the cryptocurrency market.

The board claims that the agency’s recent lawsuit against distrusted ledger technology provider Ripple is harming investors: 

U.S. participants in the $2 trillion cryptocurrency market are seeking clarity that the agency has declined to provide, preferring to announce its positions through individual enforcement actions.

While Ripple pins its hopes on new crypto-savvy SEC chairman Gary Gensler to bring more clarity to the table, the board claims that his statements mirror the agency’s current stance.

Earlier this month, Forbes also joined Ripple’s media blitz, accusing the SEC of potential conflicts of interest without any evidence.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

