VSG Mainnet Kicks Off on December 18

VSG, a new-gen blockchain for various use cases, has shared the details of its mainnet launch and ambitions for the next few months of its roadmap. The protocol is ready to introduce a fresh platform for dApps with increased security and low fees.

VSG launches its mainnet release on Dec. 18

According to the official statement by its team, VSG (Vector Smart Gas) , a powerful L1 blockchain for smart contracts, finally announces its mainnet release. Operations on the public main network are set to start on Dec. 18, 2024.

This long-awaited milestone marks the culmination of extensive development and rigorous testing, setting the stage for VSG to deliver a blockchain platform that redefines scalability, cost efficiency and security.

The announcement has sparked enthusiasm across the VSG community and the broader blockchain space, with many viewing the platform’s debut as a major step forward for decentralized technology.

The launch date comes at an opportune moment on the blockchain market, where demand for efficient and accessible solutions continues to grow. By focusing on developer engagement and real-world use cases, VSG is attempting to attract a diverse audience, from crypto-savvy individuals to enterprises exploring blockchain integration.

Community excitement for the Dec. 18 launch is tangible, with social channels buzzing about the platform’s potential impact. This enthusiasm underscores the anticipation of what VSG’s blockchain can achieve in sectors like decentralized finance, global payments and beyond.

Enhanced security, flat fee model

The VSG mainnet brings cutting-edge features designed to address key industry challenges. Namely, the platform supports thousands of transactions per second, ensuring smooth performance for high-demand applications like DeFi protocols, NFT platforms, DePIN, RWAs and other types of enterprise solutions.

From the very beginning of its mainnet operations, VSG’s unique flat fee model will ensure predictable and affordable costs for users and businesses, eliminating the unpredictability of traditional gas fees.

Backed by state-of-the-art measures and stringent internal testing, the VSG blockchain provides a secure environment for both developers and users. These features position VSG as a competitive force in the blockchain industry, catering to both technical and commercial use cases.

Ecosystem development in focus

As VSG counts down to its mainnet debut, the platform’s vision extends beyond the launch. Future updates, partnerships and ecosystem expansion are already in the works, ensuring that VSG remains a leader in blockchain innovation.

Dec. 18, 2024, marks the beginning of a new era for VSG and the entire segment of blockchains tailored for business use cases. With its innovative features and engaged community, VSG is ready to take the industry to new heights.

In the coming months, the team of VSG will be laser-focused on bringing new cohorts of creators to the platform and promoting a smooth developer experience for programmers from all over the globe.

As covered by U.Today previously, the ecosystem of VSG made headlines in Q4, 2024. The blockchain yielded contributions from Gem Digital. The reputable VC firm backed the startup with a $10 million investment.

Funding from Gem Digital allowed VSG to hit a number of milestones in tech development, marketing, community management and developer onboarding.

Also, starting from September 2024, the initial version of VSG is available on Uniswap, the largest EVM DEX by audience size. Ethereum-based ESG is available for trading and liquidity provided via Uniswap’s VSG/ETH pools. The team is going to initiate the migration of VSG from Ethereum (ETH) to a native mainnet chain in the coming months.