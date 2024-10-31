Advertisement
    GEM Digital Limited Commits $10 Million Investment to VSG

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Support by GEM Digital set to accelerate development and marketing of VSG and its ecosystem
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 11:05
    GEM Digital Limited Commits $10 Million Investment to VSG
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    VSG, a promising blockchain ecosystem, and GEM Digital Limited (“GEM Digital”) have signed a legally binding token subscription agreement for a commitment of up to $10 million. Through this strategic alliance, VSG hopes to expedite its vision of cost-effective, decentralized and scalable solutions across its blockchain platform.

    VSG now fueled by GEM Digital’s $10 million investment

    According to the joint statement by the two teams, blockchain ecosystem VSG and GEM Digital, a Bahamas-headquartered VC firm, inked an investment partnership. GEM Digital announced a $10 million token agreement as the latest round of funding for VSG.

    GEM Digital is a strong partner for VSG because of its broad portfolio and its experience investing in utility tokens listed on 30+ CEXes and DEXes globally. This investment commitment establishes VSG as a major participant in the expanding decentralized economy and demonstrates GEM Digital’s dedication to blockchain technology.

    VSG has quickly become well known for its innovative blockchain solutions that prioritize security, scalability and decentralized apps (dApps).

    With this $10 million investment commitment from GEM Digital, VSG will continue enhancing its ecosystem, attracting developers, promoting blockchain use and providing cutting-edge solutions for enterprise apps, gaming, NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi).

    Fresh capital for development and vision of VSG

    The capital raised through the token subscription agreement will support VSG's expansion plans, such as its next hackathon, which will promote platform innovation. By adding additional dApps and attracting key developers, VSG plans to grow its user base and scale its business.

    GEM Digital is a perfect partner for VSG, given the former's proven track record of supporting early-stage and emerging innovations. VSG's long-term growth will be significantly bolstered by GEM Digital’s broad investment portfolio and industry knowledge.

    Yan Whitaker, cofounder of VSG, explains the motivation behind the partnership:

    We are excited to collaborate with GEM Digital at this pivotal stage of our journey. With their support, we are confident that we can accelerate the development of our blockchain ecosystem and push the boundaries of what’s possible in decentralized applications.

    Jason Ansell, cofounder of Vector Smart Chain, echoes the statement of his colleague:

    We are excited to enter this strategic partnership with GEM Digital. This investment commitment marks a significant milestone for Vector Smart Chain as we continue to expand and accelerate the development of our blockchain ecosystem. With GEM Digital’s support, we are confident in our ability to drive innovation, enhance our platform's capabilities, and bring real-world blockchain solutions to the forefront of enterprise and decentralized finance.

    Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”) is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York and the Bahamas. GEM's investment vehicles provide the group and its investors with a diversified portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum.

    Its family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs) and select venture investments.

    The firm actively sources, structures and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXes and DEXes globally.

    The Vector Smart Chain (VSC) blockchain is the foundation for the native coin, VSG. VSG is intended to transform decentralized finance by offering businesses and individuals a strong platform for safe, effective transactions, with an emphasis on scalability, security and cost-effective solutions.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

