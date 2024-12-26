Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Makes Big Crypto Donation as 'Adoptive Father'

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ethereum cofounder supports wild animal fund by setting aside some of his ETH holdings
    Thu, 26/12/2024 - 14:06
    Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-creator and frontman, has responded to a tweet by @KhaokheowZoo, which thanked the Russian-Canadian crypto billionaire for sending a large donation to the Wildlife Sponsorship Program to help the zoo.

    Judging by his X post, he made that donation using his ETH holdings.

    Vitalik donates to Moo Deng as her "adoptive father"

    The Khao Kheow Open Zoo is based in Chonburi Province, Thailand, approximately 85 kilometers south of Bangkok. The zoo is part of the Khao Kheow-Khao Chomphu Wildlife Sanctuary.

    According to the tweet, Buterin has made a donation of 10,000,000 Thai bahts. That sum of money was particularly donated to support a female pygmy hippopotamus, Moo Deng, that was born in July this year. The tweet also stated that the zoo team looks forward to working with Buterin over the next two years “for the benefit of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo community” and its visitors.

    The sum donated by Vitalik comprises $292,039.

    Buterin sets aside some ETH for future donations

    Responding to that tweet, the Ethereum leader thanked the zoo and the community for a “warm welcome to the family.” He admitted that becoming an “adoptive father” to Moo Deng makes him happy, and he plans to stay in that role over the next two years at least.

    Besides, Buterin said he considers donating more funds to support Moo Deng and her “friends” and has set aside 88 ETH for this purpose. This modest crypto batch equals $296,050. “May they live long and prosper,” Buterin tweeted.

    From time to time, public blockchain tracking services spotted Vitalik Buterin transferring small amounts of ETH, such as 100 or ETH, to a crypto exchange with a likely purpose of selling them.

