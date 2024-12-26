Vitalik Buterin Makes Big Crypto Donation as 'Adoptive Father'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-creator and frontman, has responded to a tweet by @KhaokheowZoo, which thanked the Russian-Canadian crypto billionaire for sending a large donation to the Wildlife Sponsorship Program to help the zoo.

Judging by his X post, he made that donation using his ETH holdings.

Vitalik donates to Moo Deng as her "adoptive father"

The Khao Kheow Open Zoo is based in Chonburi Province, Thailand, approximately 85 kilometers south of Bangkok. The zoo is part of the Khao Kheow-Khao Chomphu Wildlife Sanctuary.

Thank you Vitalik Buterin @VitalikButerin for joining the Wildlife Sponsorship Program and adopting Moo Deng with a generous gift of 10,000,000 THB for her family! We look forward to working with you over the next 2 years for the benefit of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo community & all… pic.twitter.com/Ykrr53Y2tZ — สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว Khao Kheow Open Zoo (@KhaokheowZoo) December 26, 2024

According to the tweet, Buterin has made a donation of 10,000,000 Thai bahts. That sum of money was particularly donated to support a female pygmy hippopotamus, Moo Deng, that was born in July this year. The tweet also stated that the zoo team looks forward to working with Buterin over the next two years “for the benefit of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo community” and its visitors.

Advertisement

The sum donated by Vitalik comprises $292,039.

Buterin sets aside some ETH for future donations

Responding to that tweet, the Ethereum leader thanked the zoo and the community for a “warm welcome to the family.” He admitted that becoming an “adoptive father” to Moo Deng makes him happy, and he plans to stay in that role over the next two years at least.

Besides, Buterin said he considers donating more funds to support Moo Deng and her “friends” and has set aside 88 ETH for this purpose. This modest crypto batch equals $296,050. “May they live long and prosper,” Buterin tweeted.

Thanks for the warm welcome to the family and your work for wild animals!



I'm happy to be adoptive father to Moo Deng as she grows up over the next 2y and support her with my 10M THB donation, maybe more as I set aside 88 ETH for🦛+ frens. May they live long and prosper🖖🏻 pic.twitter.com/l24vPybhTi — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) December 26, 2024

From time to time, public blockchain tracking services spotted Vitalik Buterin transferring small amounts of ETH, such as 100 or ETH, to a crypto exchange with a likely purpose of selling them.