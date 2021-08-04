Victory Capital Files S-1 with SEC to Launch New Crypto ETF

Wed, 08/04/2021 - 10:51
Yuri Molchan
Victory Capital Digital Assets, LLC, has filed with the SEC to launch a new crypto ETF based on the NASDAQ crypto index
Victory Capital Files S-1 with SEC to Launch New Crypto ETF
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering an S-1 form for the launch of a new crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will be tracking the performance of the NASDAQ crypto index (NCI): VictoryShares Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF.

The Nasdaq Crypto Index is made up of crypto assets with a large market cap and was created in collaboration with Hashdex Ltd—an asset management company focused on crypto assets.

The S-1 form was filed today by Victory Capital Digital Assets, LLC, based in Delaware.

In early June of this year, Victory Capital Holdings traded on the NASDAQ as VCTR partnered with Hashdex Ltd.

Via this partnership, Victory Capital intended to enter the crypto market with a new crypto ETF.

Aside from this ETF that will be tracking NCI, Victory Capital plans to offer investors the option to work with private funds that follow the BTC Reference Price Index and the ETH Price Index, both launched by the Nasdaq.

Hashdex will provide assistance for the creation and launch of these products.

