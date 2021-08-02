Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Claims There Are Similarities Between Charts of Ethereum and Tesla

Veteran trader Peter Brandt says that Ethereum's price chart is similar to that of Tesla

Commodity trader Peter Brandt has tweeted that those who like that chart of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, will also have to like the chart of e-car maker Tesla, pointing to some striking similarities between them.

Similar charts $TSLA and $ETH

If you like the chart of Ethereum, then you have to like the chart of Tesla pic.twitter.com/sjyRoAfVa0 — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 2, 2021

The Ether price has been on a tear ahead of the hotly anticipated “London” hard fork that is scheduled to take place on Aug. 4. Bulls appear to be unfazed by a potential delay, with the flagship altcoin notching a record-breaking 12 days in the green.

