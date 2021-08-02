Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Claims There Are Similarities Between Charts of Ethereum and Tesla

Commodity trader Peter Brandt has tweeted that those who like that chart of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, will also have to like the chart of e-car maker Tesla, pointing to some striking similarities between them.
Similar charts $TSLA and $ETH— Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 2, 2021
If you like the chart of Ethereum, then you have to like the chart of Tesla pic.twitter.com/sjyRoAfVa0
The Ether price has been on a tear ahead of the hotly anticipated “London” hard fork that is scheduled to take place on Aug. 4. Bulls appear to be unfazed by a potential delay, with the flagship altcoin notching a record-breaking 12 days in the green.
The shares of Tesla are also in the middle of an impressive rally, adding more than 10 percent over the past three trading sessions and surpassing the $700 level for the first time in three months. The ongoing recovery is fueled by the company’s impressive second-quarter earnings that were announced last week.
During the “B Word” conference, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that Ether was part of his cryptocurrency portfolio.