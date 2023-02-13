Venom Blockchain Partners with DAO Maker, Welcomes CEO Christoph Zaknun as Advisor

Venom Foundation will collaborate with a new partner in incubating Web3 products focused on addressing real-world use cases. Venom Foundation strengthens its dominance on the local blockchain market.

Venom blockchain scores partnership with DAO Maker

According to the official statement shared by Venom, a new blockchain ecosystem and VC firm, it entered into a long-term strategic and infrastructure collaboration with DAO Maker, a "blockchain growth solutions provider" well known for its IDO launchpad for cryptocurrency investments.

The two teams will coordinate the process of incubating early-stage promising products in Web3. Novel Venom Launchpad will support incubees with resources, consulting and exposure from some of the industry heavyweights.

Both Venom blockchain itself and its retail solution Venom Wallet will be integrated into DAO Maker launchpad to advance the experience of its users and streamline the process of fundraising.

Peter Knez, chair of the foundation council at Venom Foundation, highlights the importance of this collaboration for the VC ecosystem of the Web3 segment:

At Venom, we are dedicated to pioneering innovation in the blockchain industry. Our partnership with DAO Maker is a testament to this as we incubate promising Web3 startups and bring real-world use cases to life. We are proud to be a part of this exciting collaboration and eagerly anticipate its impact on the industry.

The combined expertise of the two teams will also support early-stage teams in various non-tech fields, including strategic planning, marketing and brand building.

DAO Maker CEO Christoph Zaknun becomes new advisor to Venom Foundation

As a part of the new partnership, Christoph Zaknun, CEO of DAO Maker and the leader of its team since the launch in 2018, joins Venom Foundation as a new advisor.

Mr. Zaknun appreciates both the vision and mission of Venom Foundation and is sure that the starting collaboration will help the partners to leverage each other's resources:

DAO Maker is excited to partner with Venom Foundation to incubate promising Web3 startups. Our expertise in growth technologies and funding frameworks will support the development of the Venom ecosystem. I am honored to take on an advisory role within the Venom Foundation team and look forward to building the future of blockchain together.

As covered by U.Today, a month ago, Venom Foundation announced the inception of its $1 billion crypto fund in Abu Dhabi. It also partnered with Everscale and launched a joint $5 million VC initiative.