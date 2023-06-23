VeChain (VET) Skyrockets 12% After Coinbase's Announcement

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

VET, the native crypto asset of the VeChain blockchain, saw gains of over 12% as top crypto exchange Coinbase made an announcement regarding its listing.

Coinbase, in a new tweet, announced the addition of two assets to its roadmap. Notably, the two tokens of the VeChain ecosystem, VeChain (VET) and VeThor (VTHO), were added to the Coinbase roadmap. VeChain runs a two-token economic model: VET is the utility token, while VTHO represents the token utilized for incentive and payment.

Assets added to the roadmap today: VeChain (VET) and VeThor (VTHO)https://t.co/rRB9d3hSr2 — Coinbase Assets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseAssets) June 22, 2023

According to Coinbase, its roadmap includes assets that it has decided to list. Thus, the news remains big for the VeChain ecosystem, as it will help increase exposure to VET and VTO, the two tokens of the ecosystem.

The price of VET subsequently reacted to the news, as seen by a large daily green candlestick, marking the highest gains in the last seven days since VET's price began to rise.



Following a low of $0.014 on June 16, VET gradually increased, marking six out of seven days in green. Since June 20, a four-day winning streak has culminated in highs of $0.0189, as of this writing.

VET was up 10% in the last 24 hours to $0.0182 at the time of writing. It has also increased by 25% over the past week.

VTO jumps 13%

Impacted by the Coinbase listing announcement, VTO saw a massive jump, gaining nearly 13%. On June 23, intraday highs of $0.0012 were reached following a five-day winning streak that began on June 19.

At the time of writing, VTHO was trading up 12% in the last 24 hours to $0.001174. The VeChain blockchain continues to see adoption growth. A scroll through the Twitter page reveals a feat accomplished by Samsung Heavy Industries with the help of VeChain and DNV.

Using the VeChainThor blockchain, world-renowned certification body DNV assists Samsung Heavy Industries in securing its intelligent ship data applications.