Urgent Message to SHIB Army Issued by Shytoshi Kusama, Ripple CTO Shares Clues on XRP and XLM Price Correlation, 16.33 Billion ADA in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Shiba Inu lead issues urgent message to SHIB holders

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has once again reminded the SHIB community about the importance of being careful in the world of crypto, secure on one hand and scam-infested on the other. In a recent X post, Kusama wrote : "If I didn’t RT, I didn’t co-sign. Be careful frens," meaning that any information or endorsements that were not directly retweeted (RT) by the SHIB lead should be approached with caution. Considering how often fake accounts pretending to be SHIB team members or official Shiba Inu X handles emerge and how quickly misinformation spreads online, this warning could not have come at a better time. Proving the point is the existence of ShibArmy Scam Alerts X account , dedicated to exposing SHIB-related scams; every day it informs the community of suspicious accounts, groups or channels on social media.

Ripple CTO drops clues on XRP and XLM price correlation

Interesting insights about the correlation between XRP and Stellar's token, XLM, have recently been shared by Ripple CTO David Schwartz. Schwartz noted : "The only real objective data point I have is that XRP tracks the price and market cap of XLM incredibly well over all time frames." This comment by the CTO suggests that XRP and XLM share a closely linked trajectory, despite the complexity of factors influencing price action. XRP and XLM have similar roots, with XLM being created by Jed McCaleb, a cofounder of Ripple who later left the company and went on to establish Stellar. Another similarity between the tokens is that both of them are intended to facilitate cross-border payments. The correlation pointed out by Schwartz suggests that market forces impacting one of these tokens frequently affect the other. However, the exact reasons for this correlation remain uncertain, as Schwartz himself indicated the lack of clarity regarding the exact factors influencing XRP's price. "I have no idea what factors drive the price of XRP," he admitted.

