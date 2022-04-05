Uniswap, Solana and Cardano Among Three Fastest-Growing Assets: Santiment

Tue, 04/05/2022 - 15:29
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Uniswap, Solana and Cardano remains fastest developed project in the market
Uniswap, Solana and Cardano Among Three Fastest-Growing Assets: Santiment
On-chain analytics firm Santiment reports that Uniswap, Solana and Cardano are among the top three fastest developed assets, per Github data. With 325 notable Github submissions per day from its developers, Cardano clinched third place in development activity. Uniswap remains the fastest developed project on the market and maintains first place, with 1,260 Github submissions per day, while second place is held by Solana.

Santiment's metric tracks development data from thousands of public Github repositories. The more users contributing to a project, the higher the place it gets in the ranking.

While development activity has little to no impact on near-term market prices, it may be a healthy indicator of the project's long-term growth. Cardano topped the most developed assets in 2021, U.Today previously reported.

Solana, a public blockchain platform with smart contract functionality, touts itself as an Ethereum killer and ranks sixth place in cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, per CoinMarketCap data.

Cardano witnessed immense growth in 2022 as the latest updates shared by IOHK indicate that nearly 900 projects are currently building on Cardano.

Cardano recently hit a major interoperability milestone amid the debut of Milkomeda, an EVM-compatible Layer 2. This allows for assets to be sent back and forth between the two blockchains via the bridge. Milkomeda will work to achieve both sidechain and multi-blockchain interoperability vision.

As covered by U.Today, Charles Hoskinson, Snoop Dogg and others will join Clay Nation on April 5 with collectible items, unreleased music, pitches and other items available only on the podcast. Both parties expressed their excitement before the event, as Charles Hoskinson tweeted a few hours before the event.

Expectations continue to rise as Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and Snoop Dogg are set to have an ''unmissable conversation'' about the Cardano ecosystem at Cardano360.

