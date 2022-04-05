Uniswap, Solana and Cardano Among Three Fastest-Growing Assets: Santiment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On-chain analytics firm Santiment reports that Uniswap, Solana and Cardano are among the top three fastest developed assets, per Github data. With 325 notable Github submissions per day from its developers, Cardano clinched third place in development activity. Uniswap remains the fastest developed project on the market and maintains first place, with 1,260 Github submissions per day, while second place is held by Solana.

🧑‍💻 #Uniswap continues to put up incredible development activity numbers via their daily #github submission rate. https://t.co/Bf4Lu9hLvU@santimentfeed tracks development activity by only looking at meaningful innovations and submissions. Read more.https://t.co/vWQCE49txX pic.twitter.com/Q1UFRZw0Z0 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 5, 2022

Santiment's metric tracks development data from thousands of public Github repositories. The more users contributing to a project, the higher the place it gets in the ranking.

While development activity has little to no impact on near-term market prices, it may be a healthy indicator of the project's long-term growth. Cardano topped the most developed assets in 2021, U.Today previously reported.

Solana, a public blockchain platform with smart contract functionality, touts itself as an Ethereum killer and ranks sixth place in cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, per CoinMarketCap data.

Cardano witnessed immense growth in 2022 as the latest updates shared by IOHK indicate that nearly 900 projects are currently building on Cardano.

Nearly 900 projects are currently #BuildinOnCardano 🤯And this is just the beginning...



Keeping track of all the news is quite the job and we’re still working on it. But we got you covered. In this thread, we look at the latest ecosystem updates 🧵



Let's go!👇#Cardano $ADA pic.twitter.com/OSHbOIjFMq — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) April 5, 2022

Cardano recently hit a major interoperability milestone amid the debut of Milkomeda, an EVM-compatible Layer 2. This allows for assets to be sent back and forth between the two blockchains via the bridge. Milkomeda will work to achieve both sidechain and multi-blockchain interoperability vision.

Everyone ready for the @SnoopDogg and Charles Twitter Space? I'm currently flying back to the US from Europe so we'll see how the air wifi holds up. I'm always excited to meet new and interesting people. I think this will be a lot of fun — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) April 5, 2022

As covered by U.Today, Charles Hoskinson, Snoop Dogg and others will join Clay Nation on April 5 with collectible items, unreleased music, pitches and other items available only on the podcast. Both parties expressed their excitement before the event, as Charles Hoskinson tweeted a few hours before the event.

Expectations continue to rise as Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and Snoop Dogg are set to have an ''unmissable conversation'' about the Cardano ecosystem at Cardano360.