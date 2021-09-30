Ekta
Two More Crypto Exchanges to Ban User Accounts in Mainland China

Thu, 09/30/2021 - 11:22
Yuri Molchan
Another crypto exchange stops providing access to users in China, while one more Chinese crypto trading company is about to close down
According to recent tweets by the crypto journalist and blogger from China, Colin Wu, Coinex exchange has announced banning the registration of new users, and Renrenbit spreads the word about going out of business next month.

More crypto exchanges are facing pressure in China

Colin Wu has tweeted that Coinex (the holder of 47th place, according to the CoinMarketCap scale) has stated that by Oct. 31, it will close all accounts of its users in mainland China and will close access to the platform via Chinese phone numbers.

The closure of Chinese accounts will be completed by Oct. 31, 4:00 p.m. Beijing time.

Another crypto trading venue that is closing down completely is Renrenbit, founded by Chinese "OTC king" Zhao Dong. The company has announced that it will be closed by Oct. 30, and the native token of the exchange, RRB, will be bought by users with USDT.

Dogecoin Co-Founder Names Two Things He Believes Will Help DOGE

Huobi drops all of its users in mainland China

Earlier this week, U.Today reported that the largest crypto trader in China, Huobi, is banning access to its products to all users in the mainland area of the country. Prior to that, the exchange spread the word that it had stopped onboarding new users from that region.

Many crypto exchanges at the moment are either closing down completely or withdrawing their services from mainland China due to the recent China crypto ban forced by the Chinese Central Bank and the Communist Party authorities on digital currency transactions and cryptocurrency miners.

Centibillionaire Elon Musk has recently opined that crypto is threatening the power of China’s Communist Party, hence the tightening of crypto regulation policies.

