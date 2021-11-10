lumenswap_lottery
Twitter Launches Cryptocurrency Team

News
Wed, 11/10/2021 - 16:25
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The social media giant is betting big on crypto
Social media platform Twitter has created its own cryptocurrency team in order to be part of the decentralized internet, according to a Wednesday report by The Financial Times.

The newly assembled team will be spearheaded by seasoned blockchain engineer Tess Rinearson.

Twitter launched a Bitcoin tipping service for iOS users in September and later started testing it on Android devices.

The company is also working on a feature that will make it possible for users to show off their non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Twitter will start exploring decentralized applications and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

According to Rinearson, the company also aims to “push the boundaries” with its crypto-related initiatives:

Looking farther ahead, we’ll be exploring how ideas from crypto communities can help us push the boundaries of what’s possible with identity, community, ownership and more.

Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert described the development as a "big deal."

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is known as a staunch Bitcoin advocate. 

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

