Turbos Finance Launches First Isolated Pool Strategies on Sui (SUI)

The new cohort of strategies includes a Sui network-centric automated liquidity management vault for CLMM positions on the Turbos DEX and a number of newbie-friedly liquidity management instruments.

According to the official statement shared by the Turbos Finance team, it has introduced liquidity management strategies with isolated pools on top of the Sui (SUI) blockchain. The updates showcase a novel approach to sophisticated liquidity designs on Sui (SUI).

First of all, customers of Turbos Finance will be able to leverage an automated liquidity management vault for CLMM positions. Other novel features include innovative auto-swap capability combined with Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies for simplified liquidity provision.

The DEX’s automated rebalance vaults will enable LPs to increase their returns with less effort, while users such as retail investors and professional strategy managers can also enhance their strategies and optimize LP yield by leveraging Turbos’ advanced products.

Ted, the cofounder of Turbos Finance, stresses the importance of the update for the entire DeFi protocol ecosystem of high-performance blockchain Sui (SUI):

Our rebalance vault leverages the unique capabilities of Sui to transform user interaction with DeFi. Users precisely manage their assets individually, adapting to market shifts with real-time, high-frequency adjustments. Our vault simplifies asset management through rebalancing and compounding to maximize returns with minimal effort.

New products will work on top of the SUI-USDC automated rebalance vault. They are also set to employ an Isolated Position Model, which demonstrates better manipulation resistance compared to traditional DeFi mechanisms.

Turbos Finance inches closer to referral program launch

Adeniyi Abiodun, cofounder and CPO at Mysten Labs, Sui (SUI) developer and investor in Turbos Finance's previous funding rounds, is excited by the disruptive power of the new tooling:

I’m thrilled to see the innovative digital asset management strategies introduced by Turbos Finance. It’s always fulfilling to see new possibilities offered to builders with Sui’s object data model, exceptional gas efficiency, and scalable architecture.

To further enhance user benefits, Turbos will introduce a referral program in parallel, offering fee waivers to incentivize and reward active users.

These fresh liquidity strategies will be rolled out on May 3, with continuous updates and optimizations planned to further enhance efficiency and the user experience. The launch of DCA strategies will follow in Q3.