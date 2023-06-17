SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted by This British Professional Basketball Club: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay are accepted as payments for merchandise of the British professional basketball club, the London Lions. Users can now shop using their crypto at the London Lions marketplace.

Last-minute Father's Day shopping? 🦁

Treat Dad with the roar of Lions pride. @LondonLions is bridging the gap between sports and #crypto.



From jerseys to accessories, they've got it all!

Gear up and make this Father's Day legendary. #LondonLions #FathersDay — BitPay (@BitPay) June 16, 2023

The London Lions, one of Europe's biggest basketball teams, have partnered with the cryptocurrency platform BitPay to enable fans to pay in cryptocurrencies for goods and tickets.

In a new tweet, BitPay makes it known that club merchandise such as jerseys and accessories can be purchased using crypto.



Aside from Shiba Inu, BTC and Ethereum, BitPay supports other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), ApeCoin (APE), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Euro Coin (EUROC) and USD-pegged stablecoins (GUSD, USDC, USDP, DAI and BUSD).

Crypto payments are expanding across the globe. As reported, Binance Pay announced its partnership with Lyzi to advance crypto payments in Europe.

This allows Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other cryptocurrencies supported by Binance Pay to be used as payment at 440 merchants in France and another 330 merchants across Europe.