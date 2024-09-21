    Travel Platform Travala Integrates Solana Network

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Loyalty program members can now earn SOL rewards, up to 10% per booking
    Sat, 21/09/2024 - 12:30
    Travel Platform Travala Integrates Solana Network
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Travala.com, a crypto-based travel platform, has integrated the Solana network across its platform, allowing users to book travel using Solana-based assets, including SOL, USDT and USDC.

    Advertisement

    As part of the integration, loyalty program members can now earn SOL rewards, up to 10% per booking, alongside existing rewards like Bitcoin and AVA.

    Travala.com also plans to deploy its AVA token on Solana following a community vote, making it accessible on Solana, Ethereum and BNB Chain.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Details
    0 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Says Godzilla Candle Coming: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals When Bitcoin Will Hit $1 Million

    ​​“The Solana network has become one of the most-used blockchains due to its cost effectiveness and scalability,” said Juan Otero, CEO of Travala.com. “Not only is the amount of activity within the Solana ecosystem incredible, so is the creativity. As innovators at Travala.com, the technologies that can be harnessed on the Solana network open significant avenues to build the next phase of travel.”

    Advertisement

    Additionally, Travala.com aims to build products on Solana to leverage its scalability and low transaction costs. This move follows Travala's integration with Skyscanner, making its travel inventory accessible to a wider audience.

    Related
    Shiba Inu's Relations With Travala Strengthened With New SHIB Program
    Thu, 04/06/2023 - 09:51
    Shiba Inu's Relations With Travala Strengthened With New SHIB Program
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Earlier, Travala launched a new affiliate program for SHIB holders. They are invited to let go of the leash tethering their earnings and receive a percentage of the booking for each friend they invite to Travala.

    Founded in 2017, Travala.com is a leading crypto-native travel booking platform, offering access to over 2.2 million properties in 230 countries, 400,000+ activities and over 600 airlines globally.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 12:47
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 12:15
    0 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 12:47
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Details
    John BollingerBitcoinCryptocurrency influencer
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 12:15
    0 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 12:00
    $207 Million in Chainlink (LINK) Stuns Crypto Exchange Binance
    Chainlink (LINK) News
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 11:45
    Dogecoin Founder Spills Beans on His Epic Draining DOGE Sale
    Dogecoin co-founderDogecoin
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 11:30
    Scaramucci Endorses Solana in Epic Crypto Forecast
    SolanaAnthony Scaramucci
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Stashes Announces Presale of $STSH Token with Multi-Chain Accessibility
    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action: Details
    0 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    $207 Million in Chainlink (LINK) Stuns Crypto Exchange Binance
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD