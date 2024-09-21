Travel Platform Travala Integrates Solana Network

Travala.com, a crypto-based travel platform, has integrated the Solana network across its platform, allowing users to book travel using Solana-based assets, including SOL, USDT and USDC.

Advertisement

As part of the integration, loyalty program members can now earn SOL rewards, up to 10% per booking, alongside existing rewards like Bitcoin and AVA.

Travala.com also plans to deploy its AVA token on Solana following a community vote, making it accessible on Solana, Ethereum and BNB Chain.

​​“The Solana network has become one of the most-used blockchains due to its cost effectiveness and scalability,” said Juan Otero, CEO of Travala.com. “Not only is the amount of activity within the Solana ecosystem incredible, so is the creativity. As innovators at Travala.com, the technologies that can be harnessed on the Solana network open significant avenues to build the next phase of travel.” Advertisement

Additionally, Travala.com aims to build products on Solana to leverage its scalability and low transaction costs. This move follows Travala's integration with Skyscanner, making its travel inventory accessible to a wider audience.

Earlier, Travala launched a new affiliate program for SHIB holders. They are invited to let go of the leash tethering their earnings and receive a percentage of the booking for each friend they invite to Travala.

Founded in 2017, Travala.com is a leading crypto-native travel booking platform, offering access to over 2.2 million properties in 230 countries, 400,000+ activities and over 600 airlines globally.