Transak Shows 300% Growth in Sui Wallet

Transak saw significant growth in Sui Wallet, achieving 300% month-over-month (MoM) transaction volume growth in September 2024, with even faster increases in October.

Advertisement

Integrated from Sui Wallet’s launch, Transak enabled seamless SUI token purchases, supporting the Sui ecosystem’s rapid expansion, which reached over $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) and a $6 billion market cap by October 2024.

This integration simplified crypto onboarding, boosting daily users and transactions on Sui.

Advertisement

In early October alone, Transak’s transactions through Sui Wallet were 10 times higher than in September, highlighting rising adoption. This partnership was crucial, as SUI recently added USDC and expanded cross-chain interoperability.