    Transak Shows 300% Growth in Sui Wallet

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Transak grows 300% month-over-month in Sui Wallet during September
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 14:57
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Transak saw significant growth in Sui Wallet, achieving 300% month-over-month (MoM) transaction volume growth in September 2024, with even faster increases in October. 

    Integrated from Sui Wallet’s launch, Transak enabled seamless SUI token purchases, supporting the Sui ecosystem’s rapid expansion, which reached over $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) and a $6 billion market cap by October 2024.

    We are thrilled to see such tremendous growth in our partnership with Sui Wallet. The rapid uptake of our payment services reflects the market’s need for reliable infrastructure that ensures quick and hassle-free crypto transactions,” said Carlo de Luca Gabrielli, Global Director of Sales at Transak.

    This integration simplified crypto onboarding, boosting daily users and transactions on Sui. 

    Article image
    Source: DeFiLama

    In early October alone, Transak’s transactions through Sui Wallet were 10 times higher than in September, highlighting rising adoption. This partnership was crucial, as SUI recently added USDC and expanded cross-chain interoperability.

    #Sui Network
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

