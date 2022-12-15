2 Reasons Why Solana (SOL) Is Rallying

Thu, 12/15/2022 - 08:00
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Strong price performance of Solana on market is last thing you would expect after FTX implosion
2 Reasons Why Solana (SOL) Is Rallying
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The solid price performance of Solana was not the most expected thing by the majority of cryptocurrency market participants. Considering the enormous pressure the asset faced after the FTX implosion and a massive amount of coins in free circulation, we should not really see the price movement we are seeing now. However, there are some reasons behind it.

Users are sleeping on SOL

All of the aforementioned factors did not go un noticed as the majority of traders and investors were passing over Solana, not considering it as a potential investment, according to funding rates and trading volumes we saw previously.

However, the lack of social recognition and low funding rates are usually continuation indicators, as no selling pressure is provided by mid- or long-term Solana holders. The situation will change as social indicators around SOL rally upward, reflecting a return of potential sellers to the market.

Funding rates at "usual" levels

Low funding rates are a sign of low liquidity and, quite often, descending volatility on the market. On the other side, abnormally high funding rates increase the potential of an upcoming volatility spike in either direction. In the case of Solana, rates are at a moderate level, enough to bring volatility back to the market, without causing too much shakiness that would cause a rapid price reversal.

Related
Ripple CTO Slams “Shark Tank” Star Over Stance on FTX

Unfortunately, both funding rates and social recognition of SOL are temporary indicators that will rise to extreme values in case of a rally continuation on the market. But at the same time, neither of the aforementioned indicators provide us with any information about the long-term prospect of Solana on the market. There are still millions of coins in circulation that might hit the market on any given day.

#Solana News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano-Based Algorithmic Stablecoin "Pretty Close," COTI Founder Says
12/15/2022 - 09:10
Cardano-Based Algorithmic Stablecoin "Pretty Close," COTI Founder Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple CTO Slams “Shark Tank” Star Over Stance on FTX
12/15/2022 - 06:17
Ripple CTO Slams “Shark Tank” Star Over Stance on FTX
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Reasons Behind Stablecoins Losing Their Peg
12/15/2022 - 01:30
Reasons Behind Stablecoins Losing Their Peg
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira