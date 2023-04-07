Top Republican Takes Aim at SEC Boss Over Crypto Regulation

Fri, 04/07/2023 - 15:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer slammed SEC Chairman Gary Gensler on Unchained Podcast with Laura Shin, accusing him of hindering growth of US cryptocurrency industry through 'bad faith' regulation
Top Republican Takes Aim at SEC Boss Over Crypto Regulation
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer criticized SEC Chairman Gary Gensler during a recent appearance on the Unchained Podcast with Laura Shin, accusing him of being a "bad faith regulator" who is hampering the growth of the cryptocurrency industry in the United States.

Emmer argued that Gensler has been "blindly spraying the crypto community with enforcement actions" while ignoring the true bad actors in the space.

The Congressman vowed to "continue to raise the siren of hypocrisy" and work with nonpartisan colleagues like Representatives Ro Khanna, Darren Soto and Ritchie Torres to support the growth of the digital asset and cryptocurrency community.

Emmer contrasted the SEC's approach with that of the CFTC, which recently sued Binance for allegedly offering unregistered crypto derivatives products to U.S. customers.

Related
Satoshi Nakamoto Could Have Been Steve Jobs, Lark Davis Speculates, But There's a Catch
The Republican Congressman considered this enforcement action an appropriate use of the agency's authority, unlike Gensler's dealings with companies like Coinbase.

The top Republican recounted that, despite multiple meetings over several months, the SEC refused to provide feedback on a product Coinbase was considering listing, only to later issue a Wells notice on the same issues for which the company sought guidance.

Emmer concluded by saying that cryptocurrency will thrive with or without the United States but lamented the polarization of the technology by the current administration and "unelected bureaucrats."

He suggested that the regulatory actions being pursued only serve to limit U.S. economic development and opportunities for Americans, which could negatively impact the nation's standing in the global economy.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Here's Why Cardano (ADA) Is Valued at $10 Billion
04/07/2023 - 14:53
Here's Why Cardano (ADA) Is Valued at $10 Billion
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Mysterious Investor Scoops up $50 Million in Ethereum (ETH), What's Their Next Move?
04/07/2023 - 14:17
Mysterious Investor Scoops up $50 Million in Ethereum (ETH), What's Their Next Move?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Enjin Coin (ENJ) Suddenly Gains 13% as Trading Volume Skyrockets, This Might Be Reason
04/07/2023 - 14:00
Enjin Coin (ENJ) Suddenly Gains 13% as Trading Volume Skyrockets, This Might Be Reason
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide