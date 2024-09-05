    Top Exchange Enables WIF and PEPE Trading in Canada

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    WIF and PEPE can now be traded in Canada on Kraken
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 20:31
    Top Exchange Enables WIF and PEPE Trading in Canada
    According to a Thursday announcement, Pepe (PEPE) and dogwifhat (WIF) are now available for trading on Kraken Pro in Canada. 

    Kraken initially listed WIF back in February. As for PEPE, the upstart meme cryptocurrency landed on the exchange last May.  

    In August, Kraken added WIF and PEPE as new collateral for futures alongside some other products. 

    Last year, Kraken managed to expand its market share in Canada after Binance's departure. One of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges experienced a sharp rise in deposits.

    Kraken first started operating in Canada more than a decade ago. It offers various CAD sport pairs. The exchange also has thousands of team members based in the country.  

    The exchange filed a pre-registration undertaking with the Ontario Securities Commission last March. 

    This was a major step on its path to securing restricted dealer licenses in the country. Coinbase, one of Kraken's top competitors, finally achieved this feat in April. 

    In its blog post, Kraken wrote that Canada had emerged as a major player within the cryptocurrency space. It pointed to a survey showing that more than a third of Canadians believe that crypto could be used for financial services. 

    As reported by U.Today, less than 20% of Canadian owners actually actually used crypto for buying goods or services. At the same time, 7% of Canadians have used crypto primarily for payments ransoms. 

    Meanwhile, the exchange is facing legal problems in the U.S. Last November, the SEC slapped the company with a lawsuit. As reported by U.Today, Kraken suffered a significant legal setback after the court rejected its motion to dismiss the lawsuit. 

