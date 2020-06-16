TOP 3 Price Analysis: BTC, ETH, XRP — Which Top Coins to Perform Best in Short-Term?

U.Today Original Article

The cryptocurrency market has continued the growth it started yesterday when Bitcoin (BTC) and other coins recovered to their previous levels.

The vital information on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP is below.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $175,697,050,720 $9,545.46 $24,300,852,757 4.77% Ethereum ETH $26,251,734,814 $235.71 $8,989,322,935 5.68% XRP XRP $8,500,831,737 $0.192075 $1,248,243,097 4.23%

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, the bears pierced the daily EMA55 and set the June low at $8,900. However, there were no large sales anymore, and at medium volumes, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) started to recover quite quickly.

By the end of the day, buyers were able to return the price to $9,441, where the pair consolidated in a narrow lateral range at the end of last week. Today, early in the morning, the price already managed to test $9,600, but at the moment the recovery has slowed down. If bulls continue the offensive, a test of the resistance at $9,800 is possible.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,521 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has recovered from the fall it experienced over the weekend even faster than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the leading altcoin has increased by 6.22% over the past 24 hours.

On the 4H chart, you can see a correction wave where Ethereum (ETH) bounced off the support at $220. The ongoing growth is not supported by trading volume, which means that the rise is rather a retest of the resistance to continue the decline. In this regard, it may reach $240 in a few days.

Ethereum is trading at $235.02 at press time.

XRP/USD

Yesterday, XRP set a June low near the upper border of the downward channel but was able to return to the average price range by the end of the day.

Now the pair is desperately trying to gain a foothold at the two-hour EMA55 level and if buyers can continue to grow, today the price may reach the psychological mark of $0.20. This support will hold the price sideways for some time. If buyers don't manage to continue growth today, then orange support at $0.190 could save the pair from a deep pullback.

XRP is trading at $0.1923 at press time.

