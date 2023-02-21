Top 20 Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Adding More to Wallet, Here's Why

Tue, 02/21/2023 - 10:48
Arman Shirinyan
Dogecoin network shows spike of balances on top 20 addresses
Top 20 Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Adding More to Wallet, Here's Why
One of the biggest wallets on the Dogecoin network has added 10,215,567 DOGE coins, which is roughly equivalent to $899,481 USD, according to recent reports. The DOGE coins were transferred from multiple wallets to the recipient wallet, and this accumulation trend has been ongoing for a while now.

Accumulation is a term used in the crypto industry to describe the process of acquiring a large number of tokens over an extended period. This can indicate that a large investor or group of investors is accumulating a particular token, which could signal a potential price increase in the future. It can also suggest that investors have confidence in the token and its long-term potential, which can attract other investors to the asset.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Sits Out Recent Upsurge, Are Whales Planning Move?

The DOGE token has been in the news frequently in recent months due to its volatile price movements and the impact of social media influencers on its value. However, the token has remained stable in terms of price in the last few days, hovering around $0.08. Unfortunately, it has lost around 2% of its value in the last 24 hours, which may be concerning for some investors.

Despite this drop in price, the addition of such a significant amount of DOGE tokens to one of the largest wallets on the network suggests that some investors still have confidence in the token's long-term potential. Whether this accumulation will lead to a price increase or not remains to be seen, but it is a significant development for the DOGE network.

At press time, Dogecoin has not reacted to the large accumulation of funds on whales' addresses and has shown no exceptional volatility on the market yet.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

