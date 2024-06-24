Is July Bullish for XRP? Price History Says Yes

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The first month of summer is coming to an end, which means we can already look forward to July. Especially considering how blood-red June, and in particular the last few days, have been, there is nothing better than looking forward to the future. There is indeed hope, at least for popular cryptocurrency XRP.

According to price history data provided by CryptoRank, July has been particularly bullish for XRP over the past four years. The minimum return on investment for the token in that month since 2020 was 6.91%, and the maximum was 48.1%.

However, the previous five years before the start of the new decade were not so rosy and ended up in the red. As a result, the average return on investment in XRP for all Julys since the token's inception has settled at 5.56% to date. The median, and more accurate indicator, signals an almost neutral gain of 0.07%.

Thus, according to historical data, XRP is expected to, at least, "not fall" in the coming month, and at most, to even grow.

Bullish July for XRP confirmed?

Obviously, it is a thankless task to predict anything on the crypto market. However, June passed in full accordance with the expectations of XRP's price history, when the token lost more than 8.5% in price during the month.

In favor of this metric as at least a benchmark for XRP enthusiasts is also a relatively large sample. After all, this digital asset is one of the oldest on the market, and it has been traded on exchanges for a reasonable amount of time.