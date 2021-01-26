Three Reasons Why Bitcoin Just Plunged to $30,000

Bitcoin is on the cusp of tanking below $30,000 once again as bulls are becoming increasingly fragile

Bitcoin is once again under intense pressure after dipping to an intraday low of $30,847 at 2:47 p.m. on the Bitstamp cryptocurrency exchange. Over $662 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past day, according to Bybt data.

A brutal rejection at the $35,000 level

The flagship cryptocurrency started this week on a high note with a quick jump to $34,915, its highest level since Jan. 21 when it recorded a 16 percent drop.



This rally did not have any legs and ended up being simply a fakeout that trapped bulls on the wrong side of the market.



Moreover, Bitcoin formed a textbook Gravestone Doji, a bearish Japanese candlestick pattern, on its daily chart, meaning that a trend reversal could be in the offing.

Image by tradingview.com

Miners are now leaving exchanges

The Miners' Position Index (MPI)—which is tracked by crypto analytics firm CryptoQuant—recently hit a new all-time high.



As noted by CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju, miners consistently taking profits since Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $42,000 is one of the strongest bearish narratives:

They've been moving an unusual amount of Bitcoins lately. It seems they're continuously realizing profits since 42k. This is one of the reasons why I keep my bearish bias.

Image by @ki_young_ju

Stocks stealing Bitcoin's thunder

The U.S. stock market is now enjoying even stronger momentum than crypto. As noted by NorthmanTrader founder Sven Henrich, the S&P 500 is now outperforming Bitcoin on a relative basis. This coincided with the addition of Tesla to one of the major U.S. stock market indexes.

Image by @NorthmanTrader

Meanwhile, the stock of video game retailer GameStop has more than quadrupled in less than one month, giving Bitcoin a run for its money.

Image by bloomberg.com