This Is How Much SHIB 100 Largest Ethereum Whales Hold

Tue, 08/16/2022 - 15:04
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
SHIB worth hundreds of millions of dollars ends up in 100 largest Ethereum holders' pockets
This Is How Much SHIB 100 Largest Ethereum Whales Hold
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

WhaleStats, an analytics portal that tracks the transactions and positions of the largest holders of Ethereum, revealed data on the positions of the top 100 of them. As became known, 100 of the largest ETH whales hold a total SHIB amount equivalent to almost $190 million.

🐳 The top 100 #ETH whales are hodling

$187,257,510 $SHIB
$96,112,112 $BIT
$80,907,440 $LOCUS
$78,389,770 $MKR
$57,951,869 $MANA
$53,227,746 $LINK
$52,309,048 $MOC
$50,643,076 $BEST

Whale leaderboard 👇https://t.co/N5qqsCShZR pic.twitter.com/7Vcv1XrrXz

— WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) August 16, 2022

Moreover, SHIB is the largest bag of this group of investors, with the exception of stablecoins, Ethereum itself and stETH, a wrapped solution, whose large positions were formed as a result of the staking of the original ETH in the run-up to the September blockchain update.

All told, SHIB's $190 million total takes up 6% of the total portfolio share of the top 100 Ethereum holders. However, this is only part of the overall picture, with 1,000 of the largest ETH holders holding over $150 million worth of SHIB in their portfolios. At the same time, the 2,000 largest ETH whales hold the equivalent of $660 million worth of SHIB, and with the coin up 40% in the last few days, probably even more.

What do whales' holdings on SHIB about?

The Dense accumulation of Shiba Inu by Ethereum whales has been going on for several months now, and those who started gaining SHIB since May of this year are already in profit.

The cryptocurrency's powerful breakthrough of an important price level of $0.000014 may be just the beginning, and the next in line for the test is the price of $0.00002. If the trend of SHIB whale buying continues like the previous three months before it, it can be a great support both for a growth of quotations and for investment decisions regarding the cryptocurrency.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu: This Metric Displays Confidence Among SHIB Holders
08/16/2022 - 16:22
Shiba Inu: This Metric Displays Confidence Among SHIB Holders
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 16
08/16/2022 - 16:12
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Completes H&S Pattern, Ripple Allowed to Authenticate Videos of SEC Officials, Ancient Ethereum Whale Shifts 145,000 ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/16/2022 - 16:04
SHIB Completes H&S Pattern, Ripple Allowed to Authenticate Videos of SEC Officials, Ancient Ethereum Whale Shifts 145,000 ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina