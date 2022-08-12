SHIB Worth $150 Million Settled in 1,000 Biggest ETH Whales' Pockets

Fri, 08/12/2022 - 15:51
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
2.3% of SHIB circulation supply is being held by 1,000 biggest ETH holders
SHIB Worth $150 Million Settled in 1,000 Biggest ETH Whales' Pockets
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As reported by WhaleStats, which tracks the transactions and positions of Ethereum holders, over $150 million worth of SHIB tokens from Shiba Inu have settled in the portfolios of the 1,000 largest ETH whales. SHIB makes up 4% of the total portfolio size of this group of investors, yielding to USDC and USDC, wrapped solutions in the form of stETH and wBTC, as well as ETH itself. 

🐳 The top 1000 #ETH whales are hodling

$150,185,634 $SHIB
$124,906,931 $BIT
$105,991,677 #FTX Token
$97,478,744 $MKR
$95,524,212 $cETH
$84,539,664 $LOCUS
$82,550,509 $LINK
$71,399,159 $UNI

Whale leaderboard 👇https://t.co/jFn1zIOq03 pic.twitter.com/B1AYPmgGJ2

— WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) August 12, 2022

It can also be noted that Ethereum whales' share of stablecoins is 40%, which gives a fairly clear vision of the attitude of this group of investors to the current situation on the crypto market.

10% of SHIB supply is in ETH whales' hands

As previously reported by U.Today, the 2,000 largest Ethereum holders hold more than 10% of the SHIB offering in their hands, the equivalent of $660 million. Using new data from WhaleStats, it is easy to see that the largest share of SHIB at $450 million is concentrated in the hands of the second thousand ETH whales.

It is hard to say whether such a large concentration of SHIB in the hands of one group of investors poses a threat, but this fact should be viewed as rather positive. The fact that the whales have accumulated SHIB may tell us that the big players believe in the project and are willing to bet their money on it. Such behavior may also indicate that ETH whales believe that SHIB is near its lower price thresholds and it is safe enough to aggregate here.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image BTC, ADA, BNB, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 12
08/12/2022 - 16:19
BTC, ADA, BNB, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Dev Replies to User Who Wants Coin to “Go Up,” Cardano Critic Mark Cuban Sued, BabyDoge May Rise 60%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/12/2022 - 16:16
SHIB Dev Replies to User Who Wants Coin to “Go Up,” Cardano Critic Mark Cuban Sued, BabyDoge May Rise 60%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Cardano Developer Community Reaches New Growth Levels: Details
08/12/2022 - 16:09
Cardano Developer Community Reaches New Growth Levels: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide