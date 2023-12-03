Advertisement
This Cardano AI Token Soars 93% in 2 Days, but There's Catch

Gamza Khanzadaev
As RJV, Cardano-based AI token, skyrockets by 93% in 48 hours, pricing anomaly raises eyebrows and sparks intrigue
Sun, 12/03/2023 - 11:37
This Cardano AI Token Soars 93% in 2 Days, but There's Catch
In an unexpected turn of events, the Rejuve AI token (RJV) has surged an impressive 93% over the past 48 hours, soaring to a remarkable $0.067 per token, its highest valuation since April 2023.

This surge catapulted RJV's total capitalization to an impressive $25 million, reflecting a remarkable market sentiment surrounding the Cardano-based artificial intelligence project.

However, amid this remarkable price action, a peculiar anomaly has come to light. Market data reveals that on Ethereum contracts, RJV is indeed priced at $0.067 per token. Strikingly, the token's original foundation lies on the Cardano blockchain, where its contract value is substantially lower at $0.0316 — a staggering half the value of its Ethereum counterpart.

This difference becomes even more pronounced on centralized exchanges like Bitget and MEXC, where RJV is actively traded, commanding a price range of around $0.03 per token.

Source: CoinMarketCap

What is Rejuve AI (RJV)?

So, at the core of this text lies Rejuve AI, a decentralized artificial intelligence-driven longevity research network. This innovative platform enables individuals globally to monitor their health data, gain valuable insights, contribute to groundbreaking longevity research and earn rewards through the RJV token.

The plot thickens as Changpeng Zhao, the former head of Binance, recently expressed interest in the intersection of biotech and crypto. In response, Rejuve's official account on social media highlighted the project's groundbreaking approach to integrating AI and blockchain in biotech.

As RJV continues its abnormal price performance, investors and industry enthusiasts may be interested in the dynamics at play within this Cardano-based AI token.

The question on everyone's mind: What's driving this surge, and how will the unusual pricing evolve in the coming days?

Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

