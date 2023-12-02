Advertisement
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 2

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Ethereum or XRP keep following rise of Bitcoin (BTC)?
Sat, 12/02/2023 - 15:51
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 2
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The weekend has started mainly with bulls' dominance.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.76% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC has fixed above the level of $38,437. While the rate is above that mark, buyers have a chance to maintain the growth.

However, if sellers seize the initiative and BTC returns below $38,400, one can expect a further correction to the $38,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $38,772 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is following the rise of BTC, going up by 0.64%.

Image by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is on the way to test the resistance level of $2,131 again. If the bar closes near it with no long wicks, there is a possibility of a breakout followed by a blast to the $2,200 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,105 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception, rising by 0.65%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment as the price of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels. Buyers can only seize the initiative if the rate returns to $0.6287 and fixes above.

XRP is trading at $0.6147 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

