BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 2

The weekend has started mainly with bulls' dominance.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.76% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC has fixed above the level of $38,437. While the rate is above that mark, buyers have a chance to maintain the growth.

However, if sellers seize the initiative and BTC returns below $38,400, one can expect a further correction to the $38,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $38,772 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is following the rise of BTC, going up by 0.64%.

Image by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is on the way to test the resistance level of $2,131 again. If the bar closes near it with no long wicks, there is a possibility of a breakout followed by a blast to the $2,200 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,105 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception, rising by 0.65%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment as the price of XRP is far from the support and resistance levels. Buyers can only seize the initiative if the rate returns to $0.6287 and fixes above.

XRP is trading at $0.6147 at press time.