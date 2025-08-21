Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Almost No One Cares About Alt Season Anymore

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 21/08/2025 - 11:46
    Google search trends for "alt season" have dropped dramatically in past week amid shifting preferences
    Advertisement
    Almost No One Cares About Alt Season Anymore
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market generally swings between two seasons: Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins (Alt). This refers to periods when one is dominant over the other. Recent data shows that interest in Alt Season has faded, and it is no longer sparking excitement among investors.

    Advertisement

    Google Trends show crash in Alt Season interest

    Notably, the interest in the altcoin season is easily monitored from Google Trends. A look at the data reveals a massive drop in interest from web users. The interest is at very low levels of 13. This is a massive crash from its Aug. 13 figures, when it hit 100.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/15/2025 - 10:48
    No, XRP ATH Push Not Completely Dead
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The dramatic decline suggests that investors are no longer as pumped by the altcoin season as they used to be. Interestingly, search interest has been fluctuating in the buildup to this crash. For instance, search interest jumped from 15 on July 20 to 64 on July 21. However, six days later, on July 27, it plummeted to 24.

    The data reveals that the highest interest in the altcoin season came from the San Marino region. It is followed by Malta and Azerbaijan. According to interest by city, Singapore leads the pack.

    This development could indicate that potential investors are more focused on acquiring Bitcoin. According to the data, the decline in interest started from Aug. 13, the same day BTC hit its new all-time high (ATH) of $124,457.12.

    Ethereum defies Alt Season decline with strong gains

    Despite the dip in altcoin season interest, Ethereum (ETH), the leading asset in the category, has had good performance. In the last 30 days, the altcoin has gained 16.26% in price, with many anticipating it could set a new ATH.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/14/2025 - 08:43
    Altcoins to 'Rally in August,' Says Analyst Who Predicted Ethereum ATH
    ByArman Shirinyan

    As of press time, Ethereum is changing hands at $4,280.96, representing a 1.54% increase in the last 24 hours.

    Other altcoins like XRP have also gained regulatory clarity following the settlement between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 11:28
    Satoshi’s Historic Email with Bitcoin Whitepaper Reached Adam Back 17 Years Ago
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 11:12
    What’s Next for Bitcoin in September? Analyst Reveals Key Historical 'Sendtember' Trend
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Fintech Week London Joins Forces with Fintech Fringe to Maximise Support for Scaling Companies
    OpenServ names Joey Kheireddine Head of Blockchain, joining from Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)
    MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 11:46
    Almost No One Cares About Alt Season Anymore
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 11:28
    Satoshi’s Historic Email with Bitcoin Whitepaper Reached Adam Back 17 Years Ago
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 11:12
    What’s Next for Bitcoin in September? Analyst Reveals Key Historical 'Sendtember' Trend
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all