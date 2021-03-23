Theta Network (THETA) Topples Chainlink (LINK), Breaks into Top 10. What Is THETA?

Here's how THETA, a core native asset of a decentralized streaming platform, saw its price triple in 30 days

Theta Network (THETA) made headlines today once it surpassed the much-overhyped Chainlink (LINK) token. THETA witnessed an eye-watering 17,576 percent run in one year.

Decentralized streaming network surpasses $11 billion in market cap

Today, on March 23, 2021, THETA is among the top gainers in the large-cap segment. It added more than 200 percent to its price over 30 days and is now sitting at the $11.36 level.

Image by Coingecko

This token is issued by Theta Network, a decentralized video streaming network. Its software mechanism, Theta Client, allows end users to share their computational power in order to strengthen the peer-to-peer streaming environment.

Also, THETA token can be used for donating to streamers, unlocking premium content and transferring unique gifts. Since its inception in 2018, Theta Network (THETA) has managed to build a large community-driven infrastructure.

At press time, its peer-to-peer streaming environment consists of 25,994 Edge Nodes, 3,302 Guardian Nodes and 14 Enterprise Validator nodes in many countries. Edge Node operators can earn TFUEL (another project's native asset) for caching the content of popular video hosting platforms while Guardian Node operators can also stake THETA to receive TFUEL as a reward.

TFUEL staking in sight

Now, Theta Network is on the verge of yet another event of paramount importance for network design. Starting from April 2021, TFUEL tokens have become available for staking. To take part in this process, a user should run Edge Node software.

Theta Fuel Token (TFUEL) also set a new all-time high two hours ago at $0.53. Its price rallied 447 percent in the past 30 days.

Should THETA add 6.8 percent to its splendid rally, its market capitalization might surpass that of Litecoin (LTC), which is now ranked eighth in the top league.