These Coinbase Transfers Could Be Bullish For Ethereum

Fri, 07/08/2022 - 05:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, has moved a significant amount of Ethereum to new wallets
These Coinbase Transfers Could Be Bullish For Ethereum
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data posted by CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has sent more than 570,000 Ethereum ($634 million) to new wallets.

ETH
Image by cryptoquant.com

Ju believes that these could be transactions to custodian wallets for over-the-counter deals. In such a case, this will be a bullish development for Ethereum since it suggests that large buyers are entering the market. The analyst suggested that “the new captain of the ETH ship” could be behind the mammoth-sized transaction.

However, it is worth mentioning that these could be internal transfers, which means that they would have no impact on the cryptocurrency market.

Related
Ethereum Reaches New Resistance Line: Here's What to Expect

The Ethereum price hits a two-week high

The recent transactions come at a critical time for the cryptocurrency market.

The price of Ethereum spiked to $1,276 earlier today, the highest level since June 26. The cryptocurrency market saw a decent recovery together with U.S. equities. However, it is not clear whether or not this bullish trend is sustainable. It remains to be seen whether the second-largest coin will be able to gain a stable footing above the $1,200 level.   

Ethereum recently recorded its worst quarter in history after collapsing to as low as $881 on June 18.      

Ju has also noted that Coinbase’s Bitcoin price premium is already recovering, which is a positive signal for bulls. As reported by U.Today, the price of largest cryptocurrency recently surpassed $22,000 level, touching its highest level since mid-June because of the buoyant equities market.   

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Institutional Investors Are Getting Back in Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Market
07/08/2022 - 08:16
Institutional Investors Are Getting Back in Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Market
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Suddenly Soars to Highest Level Since Mid-June
07/08/2022 - 05:08
Bitcoin Suddenly Soars to Highest Level Since Mid-June
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Robinhood Introduces New Feature for Shiba Inu and Other Coins
07/07/2022 - 20:40
Robinhood Introduces New Feature for Shiba Inu and Other Coins
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya