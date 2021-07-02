These Are Top Things Elon Musk Likes About Dogecoin Community

Fri, 07/02/2021 - 23:00
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk has liked the Dogecoin co-founder's open letter to the community
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has liked an open letter penned by Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, who tweets under the handle Shibetoshi Nakamoto, to the Dogecoiners.

Markus extols such qualities as “kindness, empathy, fund, and creative” as well as “silliness and absurdity,” which he believe give the community its true value:

If the community embodies these things, that’s True Value.

The letter—which was published almost half a year ago—might not hold true today given that many members of the Dogecoin community have succumbed to greed and tribalism following the meme coin’s meteoric rise in the second quarter of 2021.

Hence, Shibetoshi decided to repost his message one more time to check how the community he helped to engender is doing today.

Earlier today, Musk also managed to briefly push the Dogecoin price by 3 percent with a provocative meme.

