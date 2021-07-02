Elon Musk Pushes Dogecoin Price Up with Raunchy Meme

Fri, 07/02/2021 - 13:50
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk is back at it again
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
What do Elon Musk’s meme folder and Dogecoin have in common? Apparently, both of them have infinite supply.  

The Tesla boss has just taken to Twitter to post his version of the “Man Distracted By Laptop” meme, which shows a man looking at his laptop while three women are engaging in sexual activity around him.

The image below—which allows us to see what the man is actually distracted by—features a Dogecoin price chart clumsily photoshopped onto the screen. The meme coin is accompanied by Polytopia, the name of a popular turn-based civilization strategy game.

Musk’s innocuous tweet was able to instantly push the price of Dogecoin by over 3 percent in two minutes, proving that his market-moving powers are alive and well. However, the jump has proven to be rather short-lived.

Doge
Image by tradingview.com
Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

